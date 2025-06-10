Miley Cyrus reveals why her siblings were ‘humiliated’ by her early image

Miley Cyrus opened up about a painful chapter in her rise to fame, revealing that there was a time when her siblings felt “humiliated” to be associated with her.
In a preview of her June 10 appearance on Wondery’s Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky, the Flowers singer reflected on navigating fame in 2013.
At that time she released her album Bangerz, featuring the hit Wrecking Ball and its viral video where she swung naked on a wrecking ball and licked a sledgehammer.
In the same year she also had another controversial moment when she performed at the 2013 VMA's nearly nude twerking with Robin Thicke.
"That was the time where I just got hit so hard and I was so embarrassed," said Cyrus.
The Hannah Montana star went on to say, "There was even a time where my brother and sister didn't want to go to school because of how humiliated they were to be related to me.”
She recalled, "I remember my brother at one point he was saying, 'I don't judge you, but you could understand how hard it is for me to go to school, and you be my sister.' I was a hard sibling to have as a little girl, so I was like 'All right we're even.’”
Cyrus mentioned, "I lost everything during that time in my personal life because of the choices I was making professionally.”
She added, "If I kept dressing or acting a certain way, my relationships fell apart. No one wanted to date me because they didn't want to be with a woman [whose] sexual expression part was not for them. It was like shared with the world."
"So, like, guys, when I would try to date, when I was dating, or who I was engaged to at the time, that didn't work out because I was sharing a part of myself that men wanted to be saved for them only,” the Grammys winner said.
Miley Cyrus siblings:
Miley Cyrus has five siblings, Brandi, 38, Trace, 36, Christopher, 33, Braison, 31, and Noah, 25.