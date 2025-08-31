Home / Sports

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Felix Auger-Aliassime claims shocking victory over third seed Zverev at the US Open

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset
Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev's anger issues continued in the US Open as he threw his tennis racket in frustration after a shocking defeat from his Canadian opponent.

According to Nine, the third-seeded Zverev faced an upset 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat from the 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in New York on Saturday evening, August 30.

After the first-ever win over a top five tennis player in a Grand Slam tournament, Auger-Aliassime, who has not even reached the second week of a Grand Slam since his semifinal appearance in 2021, has advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.

Following the stunning win, he expressed, “It’s been a work in progress, and I feel like tonight everything came together very nicely, and all the things I’ve been working on have paid off. It’s a great boost of confidence, for sure. Encouraging for myself, my team, and everybody that’s been supporting me.”

Meanwhile, Zverev, who failed to qualify for the US Open fourth round for the first time since 2018, threw his tennis racket to express his disappointment at his stunning defeat.

The 28-year-old said, “I had absolutely no feeling of the ball whatsoever here, the first two matches either. When it’s like that, even today I tried to be aggressive a few times, but I’m just missing. So you’re trying to find ways to win the match differently, but it’s really difficult to do that when somebody’s playing well like (Felix), aggressive like him, and you’re just not feeling great.”

Furthermore, Auger-Aliassime will now face Russian tennis professional Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 on Sunday, August 31.

You Might Like:

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury

Ben Shelton retires from US Open after shoulder injury
The American Tennis player was up against Adrian Mannarino when he injured his left shoulder