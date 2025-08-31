Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev's anger issues continued in the US Open as he threw his tennis racket in frustration after a shocking defeat from his Canadian opponent.
According to Nine, the third-seeded Zverev faced an upset 4-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat from the 25th-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime in New York on Saturday evening, August 30.
After the first-ever win over a top five tennis player in a Grand Slam tournament, Auger-Aliassime, who has not even reached the second week of a Grand Slam since his semifinal appearance in 2021, has advanced to the fourth round at Flushing Meadows.
Following the stunning win, he expressed, “It’s been a work in progress, and I feel like tonight everything came together very nicely, and all the things I’ve been working on have paid off. It’s a great boost of confidence, for sure. Encouraging for myself, my team, and everybody that’s been supporting me.”
Meanwhile, Zverev, who failed to qualify for the US Open fourth round for the first time since 2018, threw his tennis racket to express his disappointment at his stunning defeat.
The 28-year-old said, “I had absolutely no feeling of the ball whatsoever here, the first two matches either. When it’s like that, even today I tried to be aggressive a few times, but I’m just missing. So you’re trying to find ways to win the match differently, but it’s really difficult to do that when somebody’s playing well like (Felix), aggressive like him, and you’re just not feeling great.”
Furthermore, Auger-Aliassime will now face Russian tennis professional Andrey Rublev in the round of 16 on Sunday, August 31.