Home / Sports

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole

Oscar Piastri seals pole position at Dutch Grand Prix Qualifying after close edge over Lando Norris

Piastri gets major psychological advantage over Norris after Dutch GP pole

Lando Norris has been hit with a major "pyschological" blow after  surprising defeat from teammate Oscar Piastri. 

According to Racing 365, former F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve believes Oscar Piastri's pole position at the Dutch Grand Prix was "psychologically" significant in his battle with Lando Norris.

Norris entered qualifying at Zandvoort as the narrow favourite for pole, having topped every practice session. However, he was defeated by Piastri.

The championship leader set a new lap record to secure pole by just 0.012s ahead of his teammate, despite being up to two-tenths off the pace for much of the weekend.

Discussing Norris having come out strong across all three practice sessions, Villeneuve told Sky F1, "He did, but we've been talking about the championship and what games are being played or not, and the effect it has. And this is important, all weekend, free practice, all through qualifying, Lando kept doing perfect lap after perfect lap."

"And Piastri was a tenth and a half, two tenths behind, that was a huge gap as a team-mate. And now just in that last lap that counted a few hundredths left in the first sector, and Piastri does his best lap when it matters. He got all the balls in together. Very important, psychologically," he added.

Furthermore, Piastri will now begin weekend race from grid one on Circuit Zandvoort ahead of McLaren teammate Norris. 

You Might Like:

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset

Alexander Zverev throws racket in anger after major US Open upset
Felix Auger-Aliassime claims shocking victory over third seed Zverev at the US Open

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers

Blizzard takes legal action against Turtle WoW private servers
Blizzard said that the servers posed significant security threats, baffling players regarding the authenticity of versions

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory

Coco Gauff advances to US Open fourth round after dominant victory
Coco Guaff received strong support from the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium which helped her stay composed

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years

Lee Corso retires from 'College GameDay' after 38 iconic years
Lee Corso is well-known for his smart and engaging commentary on college football

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer

Lamine Yamal named world’s best teenage footballer
Lamine Yamal had an outstanding season, helping Barcelona win major trophies including La Liga and the Copa del Rey

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying

Oscar Piastri edges Lando Norris to claim Dutch GP pole in thrilling qualifying
McLaren was much stronger than all the other teams that qualifying turned into a direct contest between their two drivers

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al-Nassr’s 5-0 win with powerful message
Cristiano Ronaldo added another remarkable milestone to his career as he reached his 940th career goal

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva

Taylor Townsend's rise at US Open continues with upset win over Andreeva
Townsend claims shocking win over world No. 5 Mirra Andreeva at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open

Aryna Sabalenka serves up sweet revenge against Fernandez at US Open
Sabalenka admits she 'badly' wanted to take revenge on Leylah Fernandez at US Open

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris

Max Verstappen named best F1 driver by Ecclestone, snubs Hamilton, Norris
Bernie Ecclestone snubs top Brits as he reveals the best Formula One driver

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open

Novak Djokovic feels ‘strong as ever’ after beating Norrie in US Open
Djokovic overcomes fitness scare after securing third-round victory at the US Open

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2

Oscar Piastri in trouble after George Russell's pit lane incident at Dutch GP FP2
The F1 drivers have returned to the grid after the summer break with some headline-making incidents