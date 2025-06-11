Entertainment

Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for split?

'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star’s engagement is reportedly over

  • by Web Desk
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship is facing imminent collapse!

As per Page Six the reports indicated that the Dark Horse singer and the Troy star’s engagement is "over" and a formal split may be imminent.

A source said, “It’s over,” adding, “They are waiting till her tour is over before they split.”

Currently, Perry is on her Lifetimes tour, which kicked off on April 23 and will end on December 7.

Previously a source shared that due to her busy schedule Perry and Bloom’s relationship faced strain.

A source told PEOPLE, "Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album," 143, which came out in September.

The insider added, "It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension."

Another source revealed the reason saying, "She was also disappointed in some of the tour reviews. It's put stress on their relationship."

To note, despite earlier negative reviews, the tour sold out three nights in Mexico, prompting Perry to add another date.

The Australian leg is also fully sold out, with the US leg starting on July 10 in Denver.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship began in 2016, at a post-Golden Globes celebration.

They got engaged in February 2019 and welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.

The couple previously parted ways for a year in 2017.

