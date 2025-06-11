King Charles' potential move for Beatrice, Eugenie sparks 'huge problem' warning

King Charles III extended a public "olive branch" to his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
As per GB News, the British monarch is inviting the Princesses of York to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, which would create a "huge problem" for the Royal Family.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams dismissed the idea of Beatrice and Eugenie's royal status changing soon.
He believed that including non-working royals at Trooping the Colour would convey the "wrong message."
The royal expert shared his opinion that Eugenie and Beatrice's presence at the balcony will raise the questions for King Charles, as they have connections to their father, Prince Andrew,
“It would bring into focus the fact that Andrew does not appear, and anything to do with him is still too toxic,” the expert told the outlet.
He shared that the royal balcony appearances are an “iconic” symbol of unity and prestige that sought to bridge the gap with Queen Victoria.
“Unfortunately for Yorks, there is a problem, a huge problem, and it would send a message that would not be appropriate at the moment,” Fitzwilliams said.
Beatrice and Eugenie’s potential appearance at such a high level event would “bring the debate back to where it was” on their father.
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice status in royal family:
To note, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice are currently non working royal but the reports suggested that Prince William may consider expanding the working Royal Family to include his cousins.