Princess Eugenie voices for domestic abuse survivors after key royal tour 

Princess Eugenie has taken a crucial step for the safety and security of the domestic abuse survivors with a heartfelt move.
The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew has recently made a surprise visit to the Salvation Army safe house for the victims of domestic abuse.
On Wednesday, June 11, Eugenie turned to her official Instagram handle to share a few glimpses of her esteemed visit to the Salvation Army safe house.
In a joint post, they captioned, "HRH Princess Eugenie recently visited a Salvation Army safe house for survivors of modern slavery."
"Two residents gave the Princess, who is a co-founder of The Anti-Slavery Collective, a tour of their home, including the gym, multi-faith room, sensory space and craft room," they added.
During her visit, Her Royal Highness also participated in a printing session with the survivors of modern slavery, who have been receiving support at the safe house.
According to the heartfelt video of the Princess, one resident shared, "When we meet people like the Princess, we feel our voice is heard."
Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson's daughter, have been raising awareness regarding domestic violence victims since 2017.
Princess Eugenie and her partner, Julia de Boinville, founded the Anti-Slavery Collective organization in 2017 after meeting a popular social activist, Aloka Mitra, in 2012 during an official state visit to Kolkata, India.