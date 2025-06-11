Entertainment

Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend'

The 'Short n' Sweet' crooner dropped major announcement about her new music album 'Man's Best Friend'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album Mans Best Friend
Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend' 

Sabrina Carpenter has made an exciting announcement regarding her new album, Man's Best Friend, after her soulful rendition, Manchild.

The Short n' Sweet crooner turned to her Instagram account on June 11, Wednesday, to share the first and exclusive glimpse of her upcoming musical project. 

Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, will be available for streaming on August 29.

According to media reports, the forthcoming musical collection is currently available for pre-order.

She scribbled the caption, "My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours. Pre-order now."

In the viral poster, the Taste hitmaker was posing proactively while sharing the album's striking cover art.

The other slide shows her beloved fur pal, alongside a leash, engraved album's title.

Fans' reactions on Sabrina Carpenter new album announcement: 

As Carpenter's post gained traction on social media, several fans began commenting with their heartfelt wishes for the singer's new album. 

One fan commented, "She’s not working late, she’s working 24/7 cause she’s a singer."

"Sabrina is coming for album of the year, artist of the year, pop vocal album, all of it and I’m here for it," another fan gushed.

A third user wrote, "What????? Girl, the way you keep giving us music, Jesus must’ve been a carpenter cause you’re sent from above."

Sabrina Carpenter releases new single: 

This update comes after Sabrina Carpenter released her newly launched single track, Manchild, on June 5th. 

Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Blake Lively to subpoena Scooter Braun after Justin Baldoni lawsuit dismissal
Subpoenas will be served to Scooter Braun and HYBE, his K-Pop corporation
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
Billy Ray Cyrus’ feud with family deepens as son Trace makes explosive claims
The 'Achy Breaky' crooner involved in a family rift since his separation with ex-wife, Tish Cyrus
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Justin Bieber returns to fatherhood amid Hailey social media controversy
Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber welcomed their only son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August last year
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson's new family member arrives after Chris Martin split
Dakota Johnson welcomed a new family member after her split with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Brian Wilson, pop-music singer, co-founder of the ' The Beach Boys', passes away at 82
Throughout his life, Brian Wilson received several accolades and even got nine Grammy Award nominations
Brooklyn Beckham sends heartbreaking message to his dad amid feud
Brooklyn Beckham sends heartbreaking message to his dad amid feud
Brooklyn Beckham is not on talking terms with parents Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, as well as his siblings
Blake Lively's sister shows unshaken support after Justin Baldoni's legal loss
Blake Lively's sister shows unshaken support after Justin Baldoni's legal loss
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively have been involved in a high-profile legal battle since December last year
Shakira takes trip down memory lane after hitting major career milestone
Shakira takes trip down memory lane after hitting major career milestone
The 'Waka Waka' crooner reminisced about the heartfelt moments she spent caring for her hair
Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on missing 'Thunderbolts*' producer credit
Scarlett Johansson breaks silence on missing 'Thunderbolts*' producer credit
'Black Widow' star revealed that she asked Marvel to remove her executive producer credit for 'Thunderbolts*'
Dakota Johnson reveals honest take on home décor amid Chris Martin breakup
Dakota Johnson reveals honest take on home décor amid Chris Martin breakup
The 'Materialists' actress and Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, began dating in 2017
Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for split?
Are Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom headed for split?
'Dark Horse' singer and the 'Troy' star’s engagement is reportedly over
Zoe Saldaña poses with her sons at red carpet of 'Elio' world premiere
Zoe Saldaña poses with her sons at red carpet of 'Elio' world premiere
Zoe Saldaña's three sons joined her at the world premiere of 'Elio' with their matching tuxes