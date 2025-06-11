Sabrina Carpenter unleashes first poster of new album 'Man's Best Friend' 

Sabrina Carpenter has made an exciting announcement regarding her new album, Man's Best Friend, after her soulful rendition, Manchild.
The Short n' Sweet crooner turned to her Instagram account on June 11, Wednesday, to share the first and exclusive glimpse of her upcoming musical project.
Carpenter's new album, Man's Best Friend, will be available for streaming on August 29.
According to media reports, the forthcoming musical collection is currently available for pre-order.
She scribbled the caption, "My new album, “Man’s Best Friend” is out on August 29, 2025. I can’t wait for it to be yours. Pre-order now."
In the viral poster, the Taste hitmaker was posing proactively while sharing the album's striking cover art.
The other slide shows her beloved fur pal, alongside a leash, engraved album's title.
Fans' reactions on Sabrina Carpenter new album announcement:
As Carpenter's post gained traction on social media, several fans began commenting with their heartfelt wishes for the singer's new album.
One fan commented, "She’s not working late, she’s working 24/7 cause she’s a singer."
"Sabrina is coming for album of the year, artist of the year, pop vocal album, all of it and I’m here for it," another fan gushed.
A third user wrote, "What????? Girl, the way you keep giving us music, Jesus must’ve been a carpenter cause you’re sent from above."
Sabrina Carpenter releases new single:
This update comes after Sabrina Carpenter released her newly launched single track, Manchild, on June 5th.