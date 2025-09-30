Home / Entertainment

Margot Robbie makes emotional admission after Emerald Fennell's public support

The 'Barbie' starlet is set to appear in Emerald Fennell's upcoming film, 'Wuthering Heights,' next year

Margot Robbie has made a terrifying confession after Wuthering Heights director Emerald Fennell came to defend her.  

In a resurfaced interview with Graham Norton on his popular show in 2018, the Barbie actress labelled herself as a 'brat' in her early teen era.

The 35-year-old Australian actress and film producer confessed that she was guilty of being a bad daughter, and she has always been under her mother’s debt due to her rebellious childhood.

"I was such a brat, and I feel really bad about it, so I was on MSN, obviously the most important thing at the time," Robbie told Norton during the old interview.

She continued, "We lived out in the sticks and often snakes would get into the house and, you know, it wasn't a big deal. You just have to chase it around and get it out."

This update from Margot Robbie comes after her new rom-com film, A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, flopped at the box office. 

Following the recent setback, many fans criticized the actress and gave push back to her forthcoming film’s director, advising him to double down on her decision to cast her and Jacob Elordi in her new movie adaptation of Wuthering Heights.  

However, responding to the criticism, the Oscar-winning actress-turned-filmmaker defended Robbie. 

"It needed somebody like Margot, who's a star, not just an incredible actress — which she is — but somebody who has a power, an otherworldly power, a Godlike power, that means people lose their minds," Fennell said while speaking at the Brontë Women's Writing Festival on Friday.

Wuthering Heights will premiere in theatres on February 13, 2026.    

