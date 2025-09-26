Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission 

Kate Middleton has seemingly responded to her husband, Prince William’s heartbreaking confession with a new update.
On Friday, September 26, the Princess of Wales turned to the joint Instagram account with her husband to promote the series of animated films released by her charity foundation, Early Childhood.
"How much do the first five years of life impact our future? @earlychildhood has released a series of animated films explaining the science behind the everyday moments of connection in early childhood that can have a life-long impact," the future Queen wrote over the image.
In another slide, Catherine shared the video showing, "Navigating and noticing feelings about how and why we should have conversed with babies and young children about what they are thinking or feeling?"
The 43-year-old British Royal Family member also highlighted the importance of supporting early learning for children, which becomes easier to manage.
For the unversed, Kate Middleton established her early childhood initiative with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.
Notably, this update from the mom-of-three comes shortly after her husband, Prince William, made a painful revelation about her cancer journey.
In a new episode of The Reluctant Traveller with Canadian comedian, Eugene Levy, the next heir to the British throne expressed his dismay over and admitted that 2025 has been the “hardest year” for his family, as King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.
His Majesty announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, while the future Queen made her diagnosis public in March of the same year.