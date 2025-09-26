Home / Royal

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission

The Princess of Wales shares new update after Prince William's heartbreaking confession about her cancer journey

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |

Kate Middleton issues first statement after Prince William's painful admission 

Kate Middleton has seemingly responded to her husband, Prince William’s heartbreaking confession with a new update.

On Friday, September 26, the Princess of Wales turned to the joint Instagram account with her husband to promote the series of animated films released by her charity foundation, Early Childhood.

"How much do the first five years of life impact our future? @earlychildhood has released a series of animated films explaining the science behind the everyday moments of connection in early childhood that can have a life-long impact," the future Queen wrote over the image.

In another slide, Catherine shared the video showing, "Navigating and noticing feelings about how and why we should have conversed with babies and young children about what they are thinking or feeling?"

The 43-year-old British Royal Family member also highlighted the importance of supporting early learning for children, which becomes easier to manage.

For the unversed, Kate Middleton established her early childhood initiative with The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in 2021.

Notably, this update from the mom-of-three comes shortly after her husband, Prince William, made a painful revelation about her cancer journey.

In a new episode of The Reluctant Traveller with Canadian comedian, Eugene Levy, the next heir to the British throne expressed his dismay over and admitted that 2025 has been the “hardest year” for his family, as King Charles and Kate Middleton were diagnosed with cancer.

His Majesty announced his cancer diagnosis in February 2024, while the future Queen made her diagnosis public in March of the same year. 

You Might Like:

Royal Hashemite Court drops sweet birthday wishes for Princess Iman, Salma

Royal Hashemite Court drops sweet birthday wishes for Princess Iman, Salma
King Abdullah II pays moving birthday tribute to daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma on Instagram

Princess Leonor joins Spanish Monarchs for historic first royal tour

Princess Leonor joins Spanish Monarchs for historic first royal tour
The Princess of Spain accompanied her parents King Felipe and Queen Letizia on historic trip

Prince William breaks silence on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William breaks silence on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer
The Prince of William makes emotional confession regarding his wife, Kate Middleton, and father, King Charles' cancer struggles

Grand Duchess Maria stuns in statement bow top at CNFL’s 50th anniversary

Grand Duchess Maria stuns in statement bow top at CNFL’s 50th anniversary
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg attended the 50th anniversary celebrations of CNFL

King Charles shares sweet message during private time with William at Balmoral

King Charles shares sweet message during private time with William at Balmoral
The Prince of Wales reportedly flew to Scotland on Tuesday to privately spend time with King Charles

Queen Rania pens funny birthday wish for daughters Princesses Iman and Salma

Queen Rania pens funny birthday wish for daughters Princesses Iman and Salma
Princess Salma and Princess Iman are birthday twins, with their birthdays just one day apart

Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit

Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit
King Charles met with Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex's trip to the U.K. two weeks earlier

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be honored with prestigious award in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be honored with prestigious award in NYC
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release special statement as they gear up to receive heartfelt recognition for their significant efforts

Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone

Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone
King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier celebrate milestone anniversary of a key organization

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny
Sarah Ferguson has been facing intense media scrutiny since her old email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal
The British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after new sacandal

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond
The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump