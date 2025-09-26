Home / Royal

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be honored with prestigious award in NYC

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release special statement as they gear up to receive heartfelt recognition for their significant efforts

  By Sidra Khan
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big efforts are finally getting the spotlight.

On Thursday, September 25, PEOPLE reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to be honored with a prestigious award for their heartfelt efforts and work on mental health advocacy.

To receive the major honor, the pair will travel to New York City, where they will be awarded Humanitarians of the Year Award by Project Healthy Minds at its World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9, 2025.

The couple will be honored with the major recognition for their significant work in creating a safer online environment for families and youth, along with advancing mental health initiatives worldwide, through their The Archewell Foundation.

In their statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle noted, "Working with families and young people to prioritize safety online has been some of the most meaningful work of our lives. As parents ourselves, we have been moved to action by the power of their stories and are honored to support them.”

“We’re proud to be long-time partners of Project Healthy Minds as we work together to shine a light on what remains one of the most pressing issues of our time,” the couple added.

In addition to attending the World Mental Health Day Gala on October 9, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also participate in Project Healthy Minds’ fourth annual World Mental Health Day Festival on Friday, October 10.

