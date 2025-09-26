Princess Leonor joins Spanish Monarchs for historic first royal tour

Princess Leonor made history as she stepped into a major royal first, joining King Felipe and Queen Letizia for a landmark public engagement.
On Friday, the Princess of Spain accompanied her parents, the Spanish Monarch and the Queen on a trip to Navarre.
The trip marked the historic moment for the heir to the Spanish throne as it is her first official royal visit to the Autonomous Community.
Her two day trip focuses on emphasizing her ties to the region through the title she holds, Princess of Viana, created more than 600 years ago.
During their tour, the royal trio will visit Pamplona, Viana, Leyre, Olite, and Tudela. In addition to her titles as Princess of Asturias (Kingdom of Castile) and Viana (Kingdom of Navarre), Leonor of Bourbon (Crown of Aragon) also holds the title of Princess of Girona.
There, Leonor and her parents viewed a historic 1423 scroll granting the title of Prince of Viana, created by King Charles III the Noble for his grandson Charles.
As per Navarra.com, Princess Leonor expressed her delight on a trip as she told a member of the public she was "very happy" while they got a selfie.
Following her tour of the Palace of Navarre, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, and Leonor embark for Viana, set to host a royal family for the first time in almost 400 years, since 1630, when it was granted city status by King Felipe VI.
The official trip with her family came after Leonor started her final year of military training as a future captain general of the Armed Forces when she accedes the throne.