Home / Royal

Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit

King Charles met with Prince Harry during the Duke of Sussex's trip to the U.K. two weeks earlier

  • By Ume Umema
  • |
Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit
Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit

Prince William touched down in Scotland to make a quiet trip to Scotland to spend time with King Charles.

According to multiple reports, the Prince of Wales flew to Scotland on September 23 to privately spend time with his father for a few days.

In the images, obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, the father of three was seen stepping off a private jet at Aberdeen Airport with a duffel bag in hand, wearing the same suit he donned earlier that day while carrying out an engagement in Southport with wife Kate Middleton.

Prince William’s reunion with King Charles comes just two weeks after the monarch’s first meeting with his youngest son, Prince Harry in 19 months.

The father-son duo has established a tradition of taking “mini-breaks” together in Scotland since King Charles’ accession in 2022.

King Charles usually resides at Birkhall, his private retreat on the Balmoral estate, which he inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 2002.

While he occasionally stays at Balmoral Castle, Birkhall remains his more personal and secluded Scottish residence.

Two week earlier, King Charles met with Prince Harry on September 10, during the Duke of Sussex's trip to the U.K. for a series of charitable engagements.

The father-son bonded over a cup of tea at Clarence House, as per Buckingham Palace.

You Might Like:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be honored with prestigious award in NYC

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to be honored with prestigious award in NYC
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex release special statement as they gear up to receive heartfelt recognition for their significant efforts

Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone

Dutch King Willem teams up with German President Steinmeier for major milestone
King Willem-Alexander and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier celebrate milestone anniversary of a key organization

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny

Princess Eugenie breaks silence on ‘scandal’ as mom Sarah faces scrutiny
Sarah Ferguson has been facing intense media scrutiny since her old email to Jeffrey Epstein resurfaced

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal

King Charles criticised over Prince Andrew role after Fergie’s scandal
The British Monarch continues to struggle with how to handle Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson after new sacandal

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond

Princess Kate poised for American project after Melania Trump bond
The Princess of Wales and the FLOTUS bond garnered attention during the two-day State Visit of Donald Trump

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew

King Charles defies Prince William with 'naïve' strategy for Sarah, Andrew
King Charles' 'reckless' move for Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew makes him look 'naive'

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event

Kate Middleton ‘overshadows’ Camilla with her ‘Queenly’ presence at key event
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton sparks Queen Camilla's insecurities with power move

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal

Queen Mary makes public outing amid King Frederik renewed scandal
The Queen of Denmark attended a research evening at the National Museum of Denmark

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family

Prince Harry makes final decision on UK return, role in Royal Family
The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in the US with his wife, Meghan Markle, and their two children

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban

King Charles to 'forgive' Sarah Ferguson despite growing calls for Royal ban
Royal Family will 'move on' from Sarah Ferguson's Epstein email controversy despite amid backlash

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?

Was Crown Prince Haakon scene cut from Princess Märtha Louise's bombshell doc?
Princess Märtha Louise of Norway is in the spotlight due to her Netflix documentary about her romance with a Hollywood shaman

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew accuser's family hails charities' move against Sarah Ferguson
Prince Andrew was accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was a minor