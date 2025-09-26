Prince William landed in Scotland to meet King Charles after Prince Harry visit

Prince William touched down in Scotland to make a quiet trip to Scotland to spend time with King Charles.
According to multiple reports, the Prince of Wales flew to Scotland on September 23 to privately spend time with his father for a few days.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, the father of three was seen stepping off a private jet at Aberdeen Airport with a duffel bag in hand, wearing the same suit he donned earlier that day while carrying out an engagement in Southport with wife Kate Middleton.
Prince William’s reunion with King Charles comes just two weeks after the monarch’s first meeting with his youngest son, Prince Harry in 19 months.
The father-son duo has established a tradition of taking “mini-breaks” together in Scotland since King Charles’ accession in 2022.
King Charles usually resides at Birkhall, his private retreat on the Balmoral estate, which he inherited from his grandmother, the Queen Mother, in 2002.
While he occasionally stays at Balmoral Castle, Birkhall remains his more personal and secluded Scottish residence.
Two week earlier, King Charles met with Prince Harry on September 10, during the Duke of Sussex's trip to the U.K. for a series of charitable engagements.
The father-son bonded over a cup of tea at Clarence House, as per Buckingham Palace.