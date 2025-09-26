Royal Hashemite Court drops sweet birthday wishes for Princess Iman, Salma  

Home / Royal

  By Fatima Hassan
The Jordanian Royal Family is celebrating Princess Iman and Princess Salma's birthdays! 

On Friday, September 26, the Royal Hashemite Court released a never-before-seen portrait featuring King Abdullah II and his two daughters. 

"Our wishes to the two princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II with long life and a life full of happiness and progress," His Majesty's office stated in the caption.

They continued, "Happy Birthday to Their Royal Highnesses Princesses Iman bint Abdullah II and Salma bint Abdullah II, wishing them all the happiness and prosperity." 

The heartfelt royal family portrait shows the King posing alongside his two daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma, both of whom are wearing matching outfits.

Notably, this birthday wish was followed by a humorous birthday tribute shared by the two royals’ mother, Queen Rania Al Abdullah, on her official Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to the two most precious girls in my life (although honestly, my granddaughters are competing with you in being more precious!)" she penned.

She continued, "Born four years and one day apart, and forever in my heart. Happy birthday to my favourite girls (although, let’s be honest, the granddaughters are catching up fast!)"

For the unversed, Queen Rania and King Abdullah II share four children: Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma, and Prince Hashem.

The royal couple welcomed Princess Iman on September 27, 1996 and Princess Salma on September 26, 2000.

