Prince William to attend key royal event without Kate Middleton by his side

The Prince of Wales is set to make a high-profile appearance at the launch of a global memorial next month

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William has plenty of meaningful plans to kick off next month, October, without his wife, Kate Middleton, by his side.

The next heir to the British throne will attend the launch event of the first global memorial for humanitarian aid workers on October 1st at Gunnersbury Park in London.

During his prestigious visit, the future monarch will honour all humanitarian workers who tragically died in service.

He reportedly also celebrates those individuals who continue to put their lives at risk to help others in their hour of need.

For those unaware, the historical memorial was established by the British artist, Michael Landy CBE RA, and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee in 2015. 

The eldest son of King Charles will deliver a speech during the event and also view the memorial design, which initially launched to show a circle of 15 human-scale figures with spaces allowing visitors to join hands to "complete the circle." 

However, it remains unclear whether Catherine will join her husband on this meaningful royal trip, as the royal couple has been a longstanding supporter of the humanitarian workers.

Prince William and Kate Middleton last visited the British Red Cross in 2024 to highlight the ongoing global crises and the implementation of humanitarian work in the war zones around the world.  

