Prince William breaks silence on King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer

Prince William has recently made a heartbreaking confession about "his hardest year" as a cancer-stricken father, King Charles, and Kate Middleton continue to struggle with health issues. 

The Prince of Wales opened up about his challenging year in a candid conversation with Canadian comedian Eugene Levy on his show, The Reluctant Traveller.

For the episode, the 78-year-old Grammy-winner actor/comedian travelled to London, where he met the future King for a short segment focusing on his life at Windsor Castle. 

During the interview, at one point, William emotionally shared the difficulties the entire British Royal Family has faced over the last year, referring to His Majesty and the future Queen’s cancer diagnosis.

"I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had. You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are," the eldest son of King Charles added.

He continued, "So, trying to get through everything else and keep everything on track has been really difficult, but I'm so proud of my wife, I'm proud of my father, for handling the things that they have done." 

It is important to note that the Royal Family announced King Charles’s cancer diagnosis in February 2024, shortly after he received the treatment for benign prostate enlargement.

On the other hand, after a month, Kate Middleton made her cancer diagnosis public in March 2024. 

However, the future Queen completed her cancer treatment in September of the same year, before confirming she was in remission in January this year.

