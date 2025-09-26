Home / Royal

Palace shares glimpse of Princess Anne's tribute to King Charles amid family rift

  By Web Desk
Princess Anne paid a heartfelt tribute to her brother, King Charles, during a key royal outing in Edinburgh.

The Princess Royal unveiled a new portrait of King Charles at the Scottish Parliament, showing His Majesty in the King Charles III tartan at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace shared glimpses of the touching moment as Princess Anne unveiled her brother’s portrait with a warm smile.


In a shared statement, the Palace said, “A new portrait of The King has been unveiled at the Scottish Parliament by Her Royal Highness The Princess Royal.”

It added, “Captured by photographer @MilliePilkingtonPhotography in the sunken garden at Balmoral Castle last Autumn, the portrait shows His Majesty dressed in the King Charles III tartan, holding a handcrafted stick gifted by the Mey Highland Games.”

The palace went on to share, “The image of The King will sit alongside a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which was unveiled by The Princess Royal in 2011.”

King Charles III portrait showed him standing outdoors in a beautifully landscaped garden, dressing in traditional Scottish attire, wearing the tartan kilt paired with a beige jacket, vest, and tie.

He holds a handcrafted walking stick in front of him and smiles warmly at the camera.

Notably, the touching tribute from Princess Anne came amid the Royal family's challenges after Prince Harry and King Charles' 55 minute key meeting at Windsor.

After the meeting, Prince William has reportedly distanced himself from his father further complicating royal relationships as a source told PEOPLE that the Prince of Wales is firm on his estrangement with his brother.

