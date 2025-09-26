Grand Duchess Maria stuns in statement bow top at CNFL’s 50th anniversary

Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg is turning heads in chic black and white look!
On Thursday, September 25, the royal stepped out in style to attend the 50th anniversary celebrations of the National Council of Women of Luxembourg (CNFL), held at Cercle Cité in Luxembourg City.
Following the event, the Grand Ducal Court of Luxembourg shared glimpses into the duchess appearance at the event.
In the images, Maria Teresa looked ethereal as she wore a chic white top featuring a dramatic oversized bow detail on the shoulder.
She pared her statement top with sleek black trousers with minimal jewelery and makeup, exuding glamour and elegance.
The images showed Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was seen cutting a large anniversary cake, delivering an inspiring speech, and sharing warm moments with attendees.
“The evening reflected on 50 years of fighting for women's rights, while looking to the future with hope. The Grand Duchess spoke to congratulate the Council for five decades of exemplary work. She also reaffirmed her unwavering support for the CNFL's efforts to make equality a reality in all aspects of social and professional life,” they wrote in the caption.
Grand Duchess Maria Teresa was accompanied by CNFL President Nathalie Morgenthaler, Claude Wiseler, President of the Chamber of Deputies, Minister Yuriko Backes, and Mayor Lydie Polfer at the prestigious event.