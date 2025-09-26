King Charles shares sweet message during private time with William at Balmoral

King Charles took a moment away from his private time with Prince William at Balmoral to share an important message with the public.
Taking to his Instagram Story on Friday, September 26, the Royal family reshared a post by Macmillan Coffee Morning, celebrating its 35th anniversary.
“Celebrating 35 years of @macmillancancer Coffee Mornings. Good luck to everyone hosting an event today Happy Coffee Morning!” they wrote in the caption.
The original past was captioned, “Today marks 35 years of the Macmillan Coffee Morning, and we can’t thank you enough for supporting it year after year.”
“Whether you’ve been baking, decorating your showstopper or grabbing a readymade from the shop, we hope you have a brilliant day celebrating. Let us know what you’re up to today,” it added.
The message comes as the monarch spends quality time with his eldest son at the royal Scottish residence.
According to reports, the Prince of Wales flew to Scotland on September 23 to privately spend time with his father for a few days.
In the images, obtained by Daily Mail on Thursday, Kate Middleton’s husband was seen stepping off a private jet at Aberdeen Airport with a duffel bag in hand.
Prince William was spotted wearing the same suit he donned earlier that day while carrying out an engagement in Southport with Kate Middleton.