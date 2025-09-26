Queen Rania pens funny birthday wish for daughters Princesses Iman and Salma

Queen Rania of Jordan is overjoyed with love as she celebrates the birthdays of her beloved daughters, Princess Iman bint Abdullah and Princess Salma bint Abdullah’s
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, September 26, the 55-year-old royal shared a heartfelt photo to mark the special day with a sweet note, expressing deep affection mixed with a playful nod to her granddaughters.
The image showed the Queen posing with her two daughters, Princess Iman and Princess Salma.
Queen Rania looked ethereal in a pastel-colored blouse tucked into light blue high-waisted pants while Princess Iman was dressed in a white button-down dress.
Princess Salma was also dressed to the nines as she wore a light pink button-down shirt which she paired with light blue pants.
The mother-daughter trio were smiling warmly, standing close together with arms around each other against a serene outdoor setting.
“Happy birthday to the two most precious girls in my life (although honestly, my granddaughters are competing with you in being more precious!)” she penned along the photo.
Queen Rania further added, “Born four years and one day apart, and forever in my heart. Happy birthday to my favorite girls (although, let’s be honest, the granddaughters are catching up fast!)”
King Abdullah II and Queen Rania welcomed Princess Iman on September 27, 1996 while Princess Salma was born on September 26, 2000.