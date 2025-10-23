Sports

Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'

Taylor Swift pens special note for Iga Swiatek as she sends special gift for tennis star

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: So grateful
Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'

Iga Swiatek shared on social media that she received a personal note from Taylor Swift, along with an autograph from the pop star.

According to Tennis Update, the 6-time Grand Slam champion has often spoken of her admiration for the American singer, who sent the same package to several other celebrities amid the launch of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Swiatek is preparing for her return to the courts in two weeks, following a challenging Asian Swing with painful defeats, where she fell in the Round of 16 at the China Open.

While the Pole is away from competition for a couple of weeks, she shared the special gift she received from Taylor Swift on social media. "Omg @taylorswift. Few years ago I wouldn’t even dream of moments like this. So grateful.”

The message sent by the artist bears Taylor’s signature: "TS". 

The note read: "Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Snowgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a snowgirl named Taylor."

Swiatek was one of several stars who received the gift from Taylor Swift. Also included were Today Host Jenna Bush, the Chiefs' starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 3-time Super Bowl MVP, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

The American former World No. 1 precisely showed a video of her unboxing the package weeks ago.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct

Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct
Vladimir Kramnik faces disciplinary action over 'bullying' claims linked to Daniel Naroditsky's death

Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on height questions: ‘Surprised’

Victor Wembanyama breaks silence on height questions: ‘Surprised’
Victor Wembanyama's height lands him on the NBA's exclusive list of all-time greats

Lionel Messi magic wins over David Beckham’s mom in starstruck first meetup

Lionel Messi magic wins over David Beckham’s mom in starstruck first meetup
David Beckham shares heartwarming moment of his parents meeting Inter Miami stars

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Al Nassr win vs FC Goa after missing India tour
Al Nassr claims easy win over FC Goa in India in the absence of key player Cristiano Ronaldo

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters

Djokovic fuels retirement speculation after withdrawing from Paris Masters
Novak Djokovic withdraws from Paris Masters after retiring hurt at Six Kings Slam in Riyadh

Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career

Michael Jordan opens up about most nerve-wracking experience of his career
Basketball legend Michael Jordan makes surprising admission about ‘most nervous’ Ryder Cup free throw

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding

Travis Kelce makes big financial move ahead of Taylor Swift's wedding
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has made a major investment in one of his core childhood memories

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves

LeBron James skips Warriors clash, sparking retirement remarks from Austin Reaves
The NBA star LeBron James is set to miss all five October games of the Los Angeles Lakers due to sciatica

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors

Lewis Hamilton gambling ads banned over potential influence on minors
Gambling ads featuring Lewis Hamilton and the Chelsea FC logo have faced immense scrutiny over fears of influencing children

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay

Jurassic World Evolution 3 launched with innovative gameplay
Jurassic World Evolution 3 lets players to focus on assisting dinosaurs live safely with humans

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter

Cristiano Ronaldo, Novak Djokovic swap signed shirts in star-studded encounter
Novak Djokovic and Cristiano Ronaldo send internet into frenzy after their surprise meeting

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders

Travis Kelce 'groovin' after Kansas City Chiefs win over Las Vegas Raiders
Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs claim thrilling victory over Las Vegas Raiders in NFL clash