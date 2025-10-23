Iga Swiatek receives personal gift from Taylor Swift: 'So grateful'

Iga Swiatek shared on social media that she received a personal note from Taylor Swift, along with an autograph from the pop star.
According to Tennis Update, the 6-time Grand Slam champion has often spoken of her admiration for the American singer, who sent the same package to several other celebrities amid the launch of her new album, The Life of a Showgirl.
Swiatek is preparing for her return to the courts in two weeks, following a challenging Asian Swing with painful defeats, where she fell in the Round of 16 at the China Open.
While the Pole is away from competition for a couple of weeks, she shared the special gift she received from Taylor Swift on social media. "Omg @taylorswift. Few years ago I wouldn’t even dream of moments like this. So grateful.”
The message sent by the artist bears Taylor’s signature: "TS".
The note read: "Well hi! If you’re reading this, you’re someone who has shown love, someone I admire, and ultimately someone I’d want to celebrate with as we welcome The Life of a Snowgirl into the world. I hope you like these gifts and record! With love, a snowgirl named Taylor."
Swiatek was one of several stars who received the gift from Taylor Swift. Also included were Today Host Jenna Bush, the Chiefs' starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes, 3-time Super Bowl MVP, and the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.
The American former World No. 1 precisely showed a video of her unboxing the package weeks ago.