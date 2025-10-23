Daniel Naroditsky's death sparks investigation into Vladimir Kramnik's conduct

A former world chess champion is being investigated over his public attacks on US grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, who died suddenly this week aged 29.
According to Sky News, Russian player Vladimir Kramnik is facing disciplinary proceedings over repeated accusations against Mr Naroditsky.
He was found dead at his home earlier in North Carolina, and the cause has not been made public.
Naroditsky's supporters claim he had been "bullied relentlessly online" by Kramnik, with some calling for him to be banned from the game.
Kramnik has accused a number of players of cheating in online games, and first voiced "concerns" about Naroditsky's play last year, leading to an ongoing feud between the pair.
The 50-year-old routinely posted online about his younger rival, calling for an investigation into his play and at times appearing to threaten legal action.
In an October 2024 interview, Naroditsky characterisedKramnik's efforts as "a sustained, evil and absolutely unhinged attempt to destroy my life."
Now, following the announcement of Naroditsky's death on Monday, the international chess federation (FIDE) has referred Kramnik's behaviour to its ethics and disciplinary commission.
FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovich said in a statement, "I, along with the FIDE management board, will formally refer all relevant public statements made by GM (grandmaster) Vladimir Kramnik - both before and after the tragic death of GM Daniel Naroditsky - to the FIDE Ethics and Disciplinary Commission for independent consideration."
Kramnik has denied wrongdoing, and claims he has also been bullied by members of the chess community, as well as receiving death threats.