Bryan Cranston discusses future of iconic show 'Malcolm in the Middle' reboot

'Malcolm in the Middle' was aired from 2000 to 2006 on Fox

Malcolm in the Middle legendary star, Bryan Cranston, opened up about the show's highly-anticipated comeback after several years of its release.

The 69-year-old American actor made a guest appearance on the latest episode of Fly on the Wall with Dana Carvey and David Spade on Wednesday, June 12.

During the interview, Cranston revealed on casting of the previously starred actors in the upcoming installment of the sitcom series.

He opened up that the child actors, who are not remaining kids anymore, have moved forward in their respective lives including Frankie Muniz, Justin Berfield, and others.

"It's amazing how these boys who were my boys on that show are now around the same age I was when we first started, and they've got children of their own," the popular actor added.

He was also asked about the possible acting comeback of the renowned actor, Erik Per Sullivan in the show, to which Cranston replied that fans’ favorite character of the series, Dewey Wilkerson, has left acting after the hit series.

"I talked to Erik and I said, Hey, we got the show! It's going to come back. He goes, Oh, that's fantastic! And I go, Yeah, so we're looking forward to having you back. He goes, Oh, no, no, I don't want to do it. But it's fantastic," Cranston added.

Malcolm in the Middle was released on which date?

For those unaware, Malcolm in the Middle was released from 2000 to 2006 on Fox.

As of now, the official release date of the series has not been confirmed by Bryan Cranston. 

