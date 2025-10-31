Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Ten years after releasing her hit track, Dua Lipa can hardly believe it!
The Levitating crooner turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, October 30, to pen a heartfelt tribute to her die-hard fans for showering her 2015 song Be the One with love as she marked its 10th anniversary.
Flashing back to the past decade, the 30-year-old English singer posted a carousel of throwback photos and videos, writing, “10 YEARS OF BE THE ONE!!!!! Can’t believe it’s been a whole decade since this song found its way into the world.”
Paying a loving tribute to her fans, who have supported her since the beginning, Lipa penned, “You guys turned it into something so much bigger than I ever imagined.”
“From tiny shows to massive crowds singing every word back to me. You’ve been there through it all, and I’m forever grateful. Thank you thank you thank you,” she concluded.
Dua Lipa’s Be the One:
Be the One, released on October 30, 2015, is a song from Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album and is one of her first big hits.
The song is about wanting to be the person someone loves and chooses, and mixes hope, love, and a little desperation to make things work in a relationship.
It is worth mentioning that the track was penned by Lucy Taylor, Jack Tarrant, and Digital Farm Animals, and is based on Taylor’s relationship.