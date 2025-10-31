Entertainment

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Ten years after releasing her hit track, Dua Lipa can hardly believe it!

The Levitating crooner turned to her official Instagram account on Thursday, October 30, to pen a heartfelt tribute to her die-hard fans for showering her 2015 song Be the One with love as she marked its 10th anniversary.

Flashing back to the past decade, the 30-year-old English singer posted a carousel of throwback photos and videos, writing, “10 YEARS OF BE THE ONE!!!!! Can’t believe it’s been a whole decade since this song found its way into the world.”

Paying a loving tribute to her fans, who have supported her since the beginning, Lipa penned, “You guys turned it into something so much bigger than I ever imagined.”

“From tiny shows to massive crowds singing every word back to me. You’ve been there through it all, and I’m forever grateful. Thank you thank you thank you,” she concluded.

Dua Lipa’s Be the One:

Be the One, released on October 30, 2015, is a song from Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album and is one of her first big hits.

The song is about wanting to be the person someone loves and chooses, and mixes hope, love, and a little desperation to make things work in a relationship.

It is worth mentioning that the track was penned by Lucy Taylor, Jack Tarrant, and Digital Farm Animals, and is based on Taylor’s relationship.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy
The 'Euphoria' star was 'tricked' into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker will be joined by other A-listers to present the upcoming Grammys nominations

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation
CBS News representatives issue statement after reports claimed that Gayle King is departing ‘CBS Mornings’

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist
From Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ here are 8 spine-chilling songs to make your Halloween party unforgettable

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed
Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever' single in ‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer has fans in tears

Dean Lewis responds to accusations of inappropriate behaviour with fans

Dean Lewis responds to accusations of inappropriate behaviour with fans
Dean Lewis was accussed of his inappropriate behaviour, sharing sexual content and voice messages with girls on TikTok

'Stranger Things' creators tease Will Byers fate in final season

'Stranger Things' creators tease Will Byers fate in final season
'Stranger Things' season 5 trailer hinted at the complex relationship between Will and Vecna

'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns to slay Ghostface

'Scream 7' trailer: Neve Campbell returns to slay Ghostface
Neve Campbell has returned to the horror franchise for the seventh installment after missing out on 2023's film

Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified

Kim Kardashian confirms new career move left Kris Jenner terrified
Kim Kardashian dishes details about her unexpected career move, that left her momager Kris Jenner anxious

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner

‘Frustrated’ Kendall Jenner makes bold claims about 'lonely' Caitlyn Jenner
Kendall Jenner opens up about her complaited relationship with 'dad' Caitlyn Jenner