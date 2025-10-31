Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey has fuelled the excitement of Bridgerton fans with exciting claim about season 4.
The first episode of Bridgerton's upcoming season is going to "blow" minds, revealed Jonathan during his latest appearance.
Jonathan graced the 2025 TIME100 Next gala in New York City on Thursday, October 30, where he spoke to TIME's editor Olivia-Anne Cleary about his Netflix series, forthcoming season.
“There's one shot that happens quite early on in the [first] episode that will blow the fans’ minds. It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household,” Jonathan told Olivia, before adding, “Oh no, I’ve just said too much!”
Bridgerton season 4 - in which Jonathan is playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton, is set to hit the screens of the streaming juggernaut on January 29, 2025.
Jonathan concluded his night at the event with a heartfelt message calling on others to spend more time with their loved ones.
“When thinking about our lives and how fleeting they are in the context of the natural world, I am reminded that it is the moments of unadulterated joy and the people that we share them, that warp time and blissfully slow it down,” said the Wicked actor.
“At this moment in time, sharing ideas, stories and different perspectives in a room with other humans is a radical act,” he added.