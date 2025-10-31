Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey makes exciting revelation about first episode of 'Bridgerton’ Season 4

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode
Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey has fuelled the excitement of Bridgerton fans with exciting claim about season 4.

The first episode of Bridgerton's upcoming season is going to "blow" minds, revealed Jonathan during his latest appearance.

Jonathan graced the 2025 TIME100 Next gala in New York City on Thursday, October 30, where he spoke to TIME's editor Olivia-Anne Cleary about his Netflix series, forthcoming season.

“There's one shot that happens quite early on in the [first] episode that will blow the fans’ minds. It takes everyone on a journey to new parts of the household,” Jonathan told Olivia, before adding, “Oh no, I’ve just said too much!”

Bridgerton season 4 - in which Jonathan is playing Lord Anthony Bridgerton, is set to hit the screens of the streaming juggernaut on January 29, 2025.

Jonathan concluded his night at the event with a heartfelt message calling on others to spend more time with their loved ones.

“When thinking about our lives and how fleeting they are in the context of the natural world, I am reminded that it is the moments of unadulterated joy and the people that we share them, that warp time and blissfully slow it down,” said the Wicked actor.

“At this moment in time, sharing ideas, stories and different perspectives in a room with other humans is a radical act,” he added.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets
LAPD fails to give Celeste Rivas' family any key update almost two months after her dismembered body was found

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video
Heidi Klum drops exciting message for 'fellow Halloween lovers' amid 20th Halloween Party in NYC

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker leaves fans swooning with her enchanting new surprise

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy
The 'Euphoria' star was 'tricked' into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker will be joined by other A-listers to present the upcoming Grammys nominations

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation
CBS News representatives issue statement after reports claimed that Gayle King is departing ‘CBS Mornings’

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist
From Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ here are 8 spine-chilling songs to make your Halloween party unforgettable

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed
Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever' single in ‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer has fans in tears