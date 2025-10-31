Entertainment

'Today' show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration

The 'Today' show transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a festive Halloween stage with unique themed costumes

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Today show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration
'Today' show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration

Happy Halloween to all the viewers from the Today show!

The Today show transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a festive Halloween stage on October 31, 2025, with a US road trip-themed celebration.

Today show costumes 

The popular NBC morning show co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist, and Dylan Dreyer.

Guthrie and Bush Hager gained significant traction as fashion icons Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour, concluded the festive themed show with a playful dance to Madonna’s “Vogue.”

Melvin represented Prince from Minnesota, while Roker joined Daly as Rocky Balboa and Clubber Lang for Philadelphia.

Other amazing looks that stunned viewers included Jones as Beyoncé in full Cowboy Carter outfit, Geist as Wayne Newton from Las Vegas, Dreyer as Frankie Valli from New Jersey, and Peter Alexander channeling Florida’s Jimmy Buffett.

Laura Jarrett represented California as Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell, even chatting with Mario Lopez.

The Today crew’s Halloween specials come up with mindblowing and iconic themes, and now they have turned into traditions.

In 2014, the team dressed as movie legends from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Elle Woods, and Beetlejuice.

This year’s star-studded episode proved the strong dominance of Today over other shows because of perfect creativity, nostalgia, and fun for Halloween fans across the country.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Hulu taps Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor for new limited series 'The Spot'

Hulu taps Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor for new limited series 'The Spot'
Hulu's upcoming series 'The Spot' is created and written by Ed Solomon

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna romance amid marriage rumours

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna romance amid marriage rumours
A$AP Rocky opens up about relationship with Rihanna as he set record straight on marriage rumours

Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claim gets major response from NASA

Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claim gets major response from NASA
NASA Acting Administrator assured that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did make history

Jennifer Garner rates her best Halloween costumes over the years

Jennifer Garner rates her best Halloween costumes over the years
Dressing as a tiny dwarf with a pumpkin bucket to a spooky vampire, Jennifer Garner reflects on her exciting Halloween costumes

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets
LAPD fails to give Celeste Rivas' family any key update almost two months after her dismembered body was found

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video
Heidi Klum drops exciting message for 'fellow Halloween lovers' amid 20th Halloween Party in NYC

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker leaves fans swooning with her enchanting new surprise

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode
Jonathan Bailey makes exciting revelation about first episode of 'Bridgerton’ Season 4

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note