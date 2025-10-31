'Today' show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration

Happy Halloween to all the viewers from the Today show!
The Today show transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a festive Halloween stage on October 31, 2025, with a US road trip-themed celebration.
Today show costumes
The popular NBC morning show co-hosts Craig Melvin, Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Willie Geist, and Dylan Dreyer.
Guthrie and Bush Hager gained significant traction as fashion icons Miranda Priestly and Anna Wintour, concluded the festive themed show with a playful dance to Madonna’s “Vogue.”
Melvin represented Prince from Minnesota, while Roker joined Daly as Rocky Balboa and Clubber Lang for Philadelphia.
Other amazing looks that stunned viewers included Jones as Beyoncé in full Cowboy Carter outfit, Geist as Wayne Newton from Las Vegas, Dreyer as Frankie Valli from New Jersey, and Peter Alexander channeling Florida’s Jimmy Buffett.
Laura Jarrett represented California as Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell, even chatting with Mario Lopez.
The Today crew’s Halloween specials come up with mindblowing and iconic themes, and now they have turned into traditions.
In 2014, the team dressed as movie legends from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, including Mrs. Doubtfire, Elle Woods, and Beetlejuice.
This year’s star-studded episode proved the strong dominance of Today over other shows because of perfect creativity, nostalgia, and fun for Halloween fans across the country.