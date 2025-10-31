Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Sydney Sweeney has reportedly been staying in a hotel following her split from fiancé Jonathan Davino.

Before their breakup became official in March, the Christy star and Jonathan Davino had already gone their separate ways.

Sydney was said to be staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel, while her former fiancé remained at their Bel-Air property.

“I was living here for a while at the top of this year, so I kind of feel like I'm back home,” Sydney admitted to Access Hollywood on Wednesday.

She added, “It's kind of a homecoming!”

Notably, the Euphoria starlet stayed at the hotel, currently costing an eye-popping $1,625/night, during January to March.

At that time Sydney was busy executive producing and starring in Paul Feig’s film adaptation of The Housemaid.

Feig told The Wall Street Journal she was “completely present and up for anything.”

The filmmaker noted, “She really didn’t bring any issues to set, and I know she was going through some things when this was going on — I mean, now everybody knows about her engagement falling apart and breaking off and all that.”

To note, Sydney and Davino called off their engagement in March 2025 as she was "overwhelmed" by her relationship and looming nuptials.

She has since been casually linked to Ithika Management chairman Scooter Braun after attending Jeff Bezos’ Venice wedding in June.

