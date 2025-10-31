D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd has been under the spotlight for almost two months, and with the private investigator on the case, there seems to be no end to his troubles.
The PI, Steve Fischer, was hired by D4vd's former landlord to see what role his house played in the death of the teen whose dismembered body was found in a trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday.
While Fischer has given some interviews regarding his findings in Celeste Rivas' death, including the potential time of death, which he claims could be months before her body was discovered, and some "sadistic" items he found in the house, he said the media has been dishonest in their reporting.
Turning to his X account on Thursday, October 30, Fischer noted, "There's a false quote circulating claiming that I referred to items found in the house as "heavy tools" or "farm machinery" or something to that effect."
"I never said that. What I said was, "There were items in the house that would serve no purpose at a home in the Hollywood Hills, they are items you'd typically find on a farm or in a farm-type environment," he clarified.
The house being referred to is the Hollywood Hills residence, where D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, had been living; however, he moved out after the LAPD searched the house on September 17 in hopes of finding blood evidence.
Meanwhile, LAPD has remained quiet about the investigation process and has still not shared any major discovery, including the cause and time of Celeste's death, almost two months after the body was found.