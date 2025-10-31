Entertainment

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

LAPD fails to give Celeste Rivas' family any key update almost two months after her dismembered body was found

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets
D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd has been under the spotlight for almost two months, and with the private investigator on the case, there seems to be no end to his troubles.

The PI, Steve Fischer, was hired by D4vd's former landlord to see what role his house played in the death of the teen whose dismembered body was found in a trunk of a Tesla registered under the singer's name on September 8, a day after her 15th birthday.

While Fischer has given some interviews regarding his findings in Celeste Rivas' death, including the potential time of death, which he claims could be months before her body was discovered, and some "sadistic" items he found in the house, he said the media has been dishonest in their reporting.

Turning to his X account on Thursday, October 30, Fischer noted, "There's a false quote circulating claiming that I referred to items found in the house as "heavy tools" or "farm machinery" or something to that effect."

Steve Fischer latest remarks on D4vd case
Steve Fischer latest remarks on D4vd case

"I never said that. What I said was, "There were items in the house that would serve no purpose at a home in the Hollywood Hills, they are items you'd typically find on a farm or in a farm-type environment," he clarified.

The house being referred to is the Hollywood Hills residence, where D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, had been living; however, he moved out after the LAPD searched the house on September 17 in hopes of finding blood evidence.

Meanwhile, LAPD has remained quiet about the investigation process and has still not shared any major discovery, including the cause and time of Celeste's death, almost two months after the body was found.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video
Heidi Klum drops exciting message for 'fellow Halloween lovers' amid 20th Halloween Party in NYC

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker leaves fans swooning with her enchanting new surprise

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode
Jonathan Bailey makes exciting revelation about first episode of 'Bridgerton’ Season 4

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy
The 'Euphoria' star was 'tricked' into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker will be joined by other A-listers to present the upcoming Grammys nominations

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation
CBS News representatives issue statement after reports claimed that Gayle King is departing ‘CBS Mornings’

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist
From Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ here are 8 spine-chilling songs to make your Halloween party unforgettable

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed
Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever' single in ‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer has fans in tears