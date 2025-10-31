Entertainment

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi Klum drops exciting message for 'fellow Halloween lovers' amid 20th Halloween Party in NYC

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video
Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi sparked curiosity with a spooky video just hours before revealing her Halloween look this year.

The ultimate Queen of Halloween - who has been creating waves with her extra ordinary unique and over the top spooky looks has fuelled fans' excitement for this year as well.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 31, The America's Got Talent judge dropped a video of her in a dark room - with a burning candle.

The short clip - which was set on a spooky music of Jon Presstone's Trick Or Treat Begins, saw Heidi flashing a villainish grin before blowing off the candle.

"Until tomorrow my fellow Halloween lovers. Excited to see all your costumes. Let’s really bring our A game," wrote the 52-year-old model in the caption, punctuated with ghost, pumpkin and a spider emoji.

Heidi Klum celebrates her 20th Halloween Party in NYC

This spooky video from Heidi Klum came amid her star-studded Halloween celebrations in NYC.

Heidi offered fans a look into her fun-filled Halloween bash on her Instagram stories at Crazy Pizza in the New York City.

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

In a slew of photos and videos, Heidi was seen wearing a beautiful red top with plunging off shoulders.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets
LAPD fails to give Celeste Rivas' family any key update almost two months after her dismembered body was found

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker leaves fans swooning with her enchanting new surprise

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode
Jonathan Bailey makes exciting revelation about first episode of 'Bridgerton’ Season 4

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise

Ana de Armas reveals why she ended her relationship with Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise and Ana De Armas were last publicly seen together months earlier in July

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone

Selena Gomez turns dream into reality as she marks Rare Impact Fund milestone
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress celebrates Rare Impact Fund Benefit’s major milestone with touching note

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy

Sydney Sweeney’s bold silver look sparks new controversy
The 'Euphoria' star was 'tricked' into wearing a controversial silver dress that sparked backlash online

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup

Sabrina Carpenter to present 2026 Grammy nominations with star-studded lineup
The Short n’ Sweet tour hitmaker will be joined by other A-listers to present the upcoming Grammys nominations

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation

Gayle King exiting ‘CBS Mornings’? Officials break silence on speculation
CBS News representatives issue statement after reports claimed that Gayle King is departing ‘CBS Mornings’

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist

8 underrated spooky songs that deserve spot on your Halloween playlist
From Kanye West’s ‘Monster’ to Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury a Friend,’ here are 8 spine-chilling songs to make your Halloween party unforgettable

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed

'Stranger Things’ Season 5 Trailer: Secret message in haunting song revealed
Queen's 'Who Wants to Live Forever' single in ‘Stranger Things’ finale trailer has fans in tears