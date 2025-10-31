Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi sparked curiosity with a spooky video just hours before revealing her Halloween look this year.
The ultimate Queen of Halloween - who has been creating waves with her extra ordinary unique and over the top spooky looks has fuelled fans' excitement for this year as well.
Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, October 31, The America's Got Talent judge dropped a video of her in a dark room - with a burning candle.
The short clip - which was set on a spooky music of Jon Presstone's Trick Or Treat Begins, saw Heidi flashing a villainish grin before blowing off the candle.
"Until tomorrow my fellow Halloween lovers. Excited to see all your costumes. Let’s really bring our A game," wrote the 52-year-old model in the caption, punctuated with ghost, pumpkin and a spider emoji.
Heidi Klum celebrates her 20th Halloween Party in NYC
This spooky video from Heidi Klum came amid her star-studded Halloween celebrations in NYC.
Heidi offered fans a look into her fun-filled Halloween bash on her Instagram stories at Crazy Pizza in the New York City.
In a slew of photos and videos, Heidi was seen wearing a beautiful red top with plunging off shoulders.