Hulu taps Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor for new limited series 'The Spot'

  By Javeria Ahmed
Claire Danes and Ewan McGregor are teaming up for Hulu’s upcoming limited series The Spot, produced by A24.

As per Deadline, the Homeland star replaced Kate Winslet, who exited the project in June 2025 for creative reasons after it was greenlit by Hulu in August 2024.

Danes joined soon after negotiations began, and the Doctor Sleep star recently signed on as her co-star.

The Spot, created and written by Ed Solomon, who also serves as showrunner, is based on the story of a skilled surgeon (Danes) and her teacher husband (McGregor) as they grapple with the terrifying suspicion that she may have caused a child’s fatal hit-and-run and in seeking answers, they find themselves trapped in layers of suspicion and secrets, testing their trust, resolve, and the limits of loyalty as they face potential betrayal.

Solomon is executive producer alongside Robin Sweet and Ariel Kleiman, who is set to helm the series

A24 serves as the lead studio, co-producing the series alongside Hulu’s sibling company, 20th Television. Production is scheduled to begin in 2026.

Claire Danes, a two-time Emmy winner for Homeland, has reunited with co-creator Howard Gordon and 20th TV for Netflix’s limited series The Beast Inside Me, opposite Matthew Rhys.

She previously starred in FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble, earning an Emmy nomination.

On the other hand, Ewan McGregor, an Emmy winner for Netflix’s Halston, recently led Showtime’s A Gentleman in Moscow and will star opposite Anne Hathaway in Warner Bros.’ Flowervale Street.

