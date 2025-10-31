Entertainment

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna romance amid marriage rumours

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
A$AP Rocky has broken silence on his relationship with Rihanna amid ongoing marriage rumours.

The American rapper described himself as a "loving husband" during a recent chat with Perfect Magazine.

He said, “Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy. I hope this doesn’t sound cliché, and I would hate if it does, because that’s what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan.”

The Sundress crooner added, “It doesn’t matter what hat I wear that day, it’s just about being able to give it my all and do these things.

A$AP shares sons three-year-old RZA and two-year-old Riot with the Diamonds hitmaker, with the couple welcoming daughter Rocki Irish in September.

The 37-year-old star recently sparked wedding rumors, hinting he's already married to Rihanna.

In an Elle interview, he playfully said, "How you know I'm not already a husband?

However, he refused to affirm their relationship status as he added, "I'm still not gonna confirm it."

Notably, the romantic couple started dating in 2020.

