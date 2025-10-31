Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for 'abusing privilege'ahead of court hearing

Brad Pitt has made shocking new claims against ex-wife Angelina Jolie ahead of court hearing.
The F1 star called out the Maleficent actress for refusing to share her private communications related to the sale of her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval.
According to PEOPLE, his lawyers recently filed papers in court, asking for records of Angelina's private talks about selling her part of the property.
Brad's attorney alleged that Angelina "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case. It is Jolie’s burden to prove that non-attorney communications are privileged, not Pitt’s burden to disprove this.”
Earlier this month, the renowned Hollywood star mentioned in the court documents, which were filed on October 6, that she left her ex "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”
Angelina added, “To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."
To note, Brad and Angelina ended their marriage in 2016.