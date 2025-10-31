Entertainment

Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for 'abusing privilege'ahead of court hearing

Brad Pitt makes shocking claims against his ex-wife Angelina Jolie in new court filing

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for abusing privilegeahead of court hearing
Brad Pitt slams Angelina Jolie for 'abusing privilege'ahead of court hearing

Brad Pitt has made shocking new claims against ex-wife Angelina Jolie ahead of court hearing.

The F1 star called out the Maleficent actress for refusing to share her private communications related to the sale of her stake in their French winery, Château Miraval.

According to PEOPLE, his lawyers recently filed papers in court, asking for records of Angelina's private talks about selling her part of the property.

Brad's attorney alleged that Angelina "is abusing the privilege to bury critical documents that go to the heart of the case. It is Jolie’s burden to prove that non-attorney communications are privileged, not Pitt’s burden to disprove this.”

Earlier this month, the renowned Hollywood star mentioned in the court documents, which were filed on October 6, that she left her ex "control (and full residency) of our family homes in Los Angeles and at Miraval, without compensation, which I hoped would make him calmer in his dealings with me after a difficult and traumatic period.”

Angelina added, “To this day, the children and I have never again set foot on the property, given its connection to the painful events leading to the divorce."

To note, Brad and Angelina ended their marriage in 2016.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Victoria Beckham calls herself ‘girl’s girl’ amid feud with Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham calls herself ‘girl’s girl’ amid feud with Nicola Peltz
Victoria Beckham labels herself as a 'girl's girl' amid ongoing feud with Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz

'Today' show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration

'Today' show stuns viewers with creative Halloween 2025 celebration
The 'Today' show transformed Rockefeller Plaza into a festive Halloween stage with unique themed costumes

Hulu taps Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor for new limited series 'The Spot'

Hulu taps Claire Danes, Ewan McGregor for new limited series 'The Spot'
Hulu's upcoming series 'The Spot' is created and written by Ed Solomon

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna romance amid marriage rumours

A$AP Rocky breaks silence on Rihanna romance amid marriage rumours
A$AP Rocky opens up about relationship with Rihanna as he set record straight on marriage rumours

Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claim gets major response from NASA

Kim Kardashian’s moon landing claim gets major response from NASA
NASA Acting Administrator assured that astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin did make history

Jennifer Garner rates her best Halloween costumes over the years

Jennifer Garner rates her best Halloween costumes over the years
Dressing as a tiny dwarf with a pumpkin bucket to a spooky vampire, Jennifer Garner reflects on her exciting Halloween costumes

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets

D4vd case takes dramatic turn as private investigator fires back at major outlets
LAPD fails to give Celeste Rivas' family any key update almost two months after her dismembered body was found

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video

Heidi Klum sparks excitement for this year’s Halloween look with spooky video
Heidi Klum drops exciting message for 'fellow Halloween lovers' amid 20th Halloween Party in NYC

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch

Taylor Swift captures hearts with ‘magical’ new surprise: Watch
‘The Fate of Ophelia’ hitmaker leaves fans swooning with her enchanting new surprise

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode

Jonathan Bailey gives surprising update on ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4 first episode
Jonathan Bailey makes exciting revelation about first episode of 'Bridgerton’ Season 4

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup

Sydney Sweeney reveals shocking living arrangement after Jonathan Davino breakup
Sydney Sweeney and Jonathan Davino called off their engagement in March 2025

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans

Dua Lipa celebrates decade of ‘Be the One’ with loving tribute to fans
The ‘Levitating’ hitmaker marks milestone 10th anniversary of her song ‘Be the One’ from her debut album ‘Dua Lipa’