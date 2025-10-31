Entertainment

Jennifer Garner rates her best Halloween costumes over the years

Dressing as a tiny dwarf with a pumpkin bucket to a spooky vampire, Jennifer Garner reflects on her exciting Halloween costumes

Jennifer Garner is kicking off the spooky season with a reflection at her best Halloween costumes over the years.

The 13 Going on 30 actress turned to her Instagram account just a day before Halloween, to rate her looks - including a sweet nod to her mom, Pat Garner, and favourite costume designer, Susie DeSanto.

Clad in a grey turtle neck, Jennifer opens her Instagram reel noting, "Hi I'm gonna rate my Halloween looks."

First in the video was a dwarf look created by her mom - which she rated 10 out of 10, Jennifer was holding a pumpkin-shaped bucket.

Next in line was a witch look Jennifer created when she was pregnant with her third baby.

"My gosh. She was bumping. I think that was my third kid, which means I was probably three months pregnant just for trying your best and being out there," she said while rating the look 8.5 out of 10.

Third look in the series was Jennifer dressed like a mail box with the help of her friend Susie, as she excitedly noted, "Oh girl, he need some pants."

"Susie Desantto is my favorite costume designer like wardrobe for movies" she added.

"She and I have done 12 projects together. Only Susie could turn me into a mailbox. An 11 out of ten. No notes," added the Family Switch actress.

Fourth in the video was Jennifer dressed as her favorite granny emoji. 

"Oh blessed, oh good night granny. Ten out of ten," said Jennifer.

For her fifth look, Jennifer shared a clip of her showing off her look dressed as Jenna Rinks.

Rating her look 6 out of 10, the ex-wife of Ben Affleck noted, "when I see Jenna Rinks on the street, it makes me so happy. But I don't have the original dress, so don't come for me."

Before rating her last look ten out of ten, Jennifer added, "I'm excited for Halloween now."

Jennifer Garner's video which has already garnered more than 2 million views and 50 thousand above likes left her fans gushing over her spooky looks.

