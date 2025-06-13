Royal

Queen Mary, King Frederik soak up scenery on Faroe Islands getaway

The Danish Monarch and Queen were spotted together in the chilly weather

Queen Mary and King Frederik embraced the natural beauty of the Faroe Islands during a scenic holiday stroll.

The Danish Monarch and Queen were spotted together in the chilly weather while exploring the lush green hills of the Denmark island.

For the outing, King Frederik cut a relaxed figure in a beige jacket and cream trousers, seemingly leading his wife carefully across the uneven terrain.


On the other hand, Queen Mary was seen dressed warmly for the chilly weather in a navy coat and beanie.

​​Queen Mary showed off her bold side with an exhilarating zipline over the windswept scenery.

On their three-day visit to Faroe Islands on Friday the royal couple has enjoyed some subtle PDAs moments..


The Danish royals spent the second day of their trip on the island of Suduroy, where they visited a kindergarten and planted a tree at a plantation in Tvøroyri.

King Frederik showed affection by putting his arm around Queen Mary, who looked happy and relaxed beside him.

King Frederik and Queen Mary relationship:

To note, Frederik and Mary marked their 21st wedding anniversary on 14 May.

He first met Australian-born Mary at the Slip Inn pub during the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

The couple tied the knot at Copenhagen Cathedral in 2004 and they share four children – Crown Prince Christian, 19, Princess Isabella, 18, and 14-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

