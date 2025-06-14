Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok

Kate Middleton is winning the internet all over again with her adorable gesture for husband Prince William.
The Princess of Wales has taken TikTok by storm with a resurfaced video, in which she could be seen apologising to the future King in a sweet way.
In the video, recorded during Kate and William's 2014's trip to Aukland, New Zealand, Catherine was seeing playfully saying sorry to William after beating him twice on the same day in yacht races.
Clad in a blue and white striped top with black jeans Princess Kate adorably looks at her husband while holding his hands and says, "I am sorry."
The video which has garnered more than half a million views received immense praises for Kate's sweet gesture for the dad-of-three.
As one user commented, "born to do this role and duty in life. God sent her for a reason!"
Another added, "You looks very beautiful with very confident and very kind heart. I wish you with all Royal family happiness Good health"
"Catherine is so beautiful and adorable," wrote one user.
This video went viral just days before Royal Family reunited for third Trooping the Colour of King Charles.