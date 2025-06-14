Entertainment

Blake Lively makes grand move to repair broken ties with Taylor Swift

The ‘Another Simple Favor’ actress asks judge to block Justin Baldoni from obtaining Taylor Swift’s messages amid their legal drama

Blake Lively is trying her best to fix her strained relationship with estranged pal Taylor Swift amid Justin Baldoni legal drama.

In a latest update, Page Six reported that the 37-year-old American actress has filed a motion asking the court to block her It Ends with Us co-star and director from accessing the Cruel Summer songstress’s text messages.

Filing documents to New York judge Lewis J. Liman, who has been overseeing Lively and Baldoni’s sexual harassment lawsuit, the Gossip Girl actress alleged that the Five Feet Apart director and his team have been trying to use the Lover singer’s popularity and massive fanbase for their own benefit and to sway public opinion or gain leverage in the case.

“Throughout litigation, and particularly over the past month, the Wayfarer Parties have repeatedly used Ms. Swift’s name as part of their media strategy,” noted the A Simple Favor actress in her letter.

While speaking to the outlet about Lively’s new legal move, her spokesperson stated, “Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties are still demanding access to Taylor Swift’s private communications—despite having already subpoenaed and then withdrawn that subpoena after they ‘got all they needed.’”

They continued, “As reflected in today’s filing, their intent to drag Taylor Swift into this was evident as far back as August 2024, when the crisis PR firm led by Melissa Nathan included her in their ‘Scenario Planning’ document and flagged the ‘TS fanbase’ as something to take ‘extremely seriously.'”

“The ongoing attempts to once again try and use the world’s biggest star as a PR tactic in this matter reflects a public unraveling of epic proportions—and serves only to distract from the fact that Justin Baldoni’s lawsuits against Ms. Lively, Ryan Reynolds, their publicist, and the New York Times have been entirely dismissed,” the spokesperson concluded.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friendship:

After Justin Baldoni dragged Taylor Swift in his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively, the 14-time Grammy-winning singer began distancing herself from the Gossip Girl actress.

It was also reported that Swift regrets being friends with Lively and wishes she had never met her.

