Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival

As the vibrant festivities of the 2025 Trooping the Colour kick off, the British Royal Family brings undeniable charm to Buckingham Palace with their regal and graceful arrival.
In celebration of King Charles’s official birthday, this year’s parade turns out to be a true display of royal fashion glam as members of Royal Family appear in high spirits, turning heads and serving major fashion goals at one of the most anticipated royal ceremony.
From Princess Kate and her little girl Charlotte, twinning in elegant aqua blue ensembles, to Duchess Sophie and the Duchess of Gloucester radiating grace and sophistication, here is the list of all the Royals charming us today at the year’s grandest traditional celebration.
1- King Charles and Queen Camilla:
His Majesty The King, as the Household Division’s Colonel-in-Chief, arrives in a grand royal carriage, wearing a full ceremonial military attire for his extravagant birthday celebrations.
Accompanying him is his wife, Queen Camilla, exuding regal charm in a white silk crepe dress with intricate silver embroidery and coordinating hat.
Completing the look, the Queen Consort is wearing a Grenadier Guards brooch, a nod to her honorary military role.
2- Prince William and Princess Kate:
Just like every year, this year’s celebration also sees Prince William in his military uniform, wearing the Full Ceremonial Guard Order of the Welsh Guards, the Most Noble Order of the Garter Sash with the Lesser George and a Welsh Guards Sword.
He is also wearing four medals, including the Gold, Diamond, Platinum Jubilee, and the Coronation Medal, along with the Great Master of the Most Honourable Order of the Bath, which was recently granted to him.
Meanwhile, the gorgeous Princess Kate exudes elegance in a breathtaking aqua blue dress paired with a matching decorated hat and beige heels.
To complement the look, the Princess of Wales has styled her hair in a sleek low bun.
3- Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis:
Spotted arriving with their parents in a royal carriage, the Waleses kids are all smiles at the vibrant Trooping the Colour celebrations.
To mark this year’s event, Prince George and Prince Louis are twinning in a black suit with red neckties and black shoes, while Princess Charlotte, as ever, matched her mum, Princess Kate, in a picture-perfect aqua blue, below-the-knee dress.
4- Princess Anne and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence:
Princess Anne makes an impressive arrival at her elder brother’s birthday parade, dressed in the Full Mounted Ceremonial uniform of the Blues and the Royals.
Meanwhile, the Princess Royal’s husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, dressed in a black suit and matching hat, has been spotted arriving at the grand event in a royal carriage with Duchess Sophie.
5- Duchess Sophie and Prince Edward:
Making a beaming appearance, Duchess Sophie has graced Trooping the Colour in a dazzling, forest green puff sleeve dress with a matching beautiful pillbox hat.
Meanwhile, Prince Edward looks handsome in his military uniform, flaunting his badges and medals, including the Thistle Star and Sash, Thistle Star, GCVO Star, the Gold, Diamond, and Platinum Jubilee medals, plus the Coronation Medal, along with HRH’s New Zealand and Canadian Orders.
6- Duke and Duchess of Gloucester:
At the 2025 Trooping the Colour, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester arrive on the Barouche, a vintage carriage that was first seen in the early nineteenth century.
While the Duke donned a black suit and matching hat, the Duchess looked sophisticated in a white ensemble with black hat.