Kourtney Kardashian receives intense backlash for surprising reason 

Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has been criticised for a key decision she took for son Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian has been under the spotlight for her key decision regarding son Rocky, who she shares with her husband, Travis Barker.

On Friday, June 13, the mom-of-four turned to her Instagram account to share a carousel of clicks, which featured multiple pictures of her youngest son.

In the first click, Rocky was sitting in his mother's lap with his face obscured, while another photo showed the mother-son duo walking down a hallway.

The 19-month-old was dressed in a black jersey with the number "13," written in white on the back, paired with grey bottoms.


Kourtney paired the social media post with the caption, "true love will always bring you back home to your own soul."

However, the Lemme co-founder's fans had a major problem with the clicks, in which Rocky's face was hidden.

Fans react to the "no-face" clicks of Rocky

With multiple TikTok videos going around where the child face was leaked, her fans noted that she is doing something  "unnecessary."

The social media post's comment section was flooded with fans asking the reasoning behind the no-face clicks, which Kourtney has cited as privacy concerns.

One user penned in the comments, "Why hide his face? You didn't hide the others."

While another criticised her move, noting, "Nobody cares about your child's face, my dear, so hiding it and waiting two years to show it in exchange for likes won't work."

A third comment read, "Omg stop posting your kid if you want to keep him private."

Kardashian welcomed her baby boy with husband Travis Barker in November 2023.

The POOSH founder is also mom to three other kids; Mason, Penelope and Reign, whom she shares with her ex Scott Disick.

