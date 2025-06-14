Royal

Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour

Prince George and Prince Louis also joined Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton to attend the military parade

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte is taking fashion notes from mum Kate Middleton!

The Princess of Wales and her only daughter stepped out in style at Trooping the Colour 2025, joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and the other British royal family members.

For the annual military display on Saturday, June 14, the mother-daughter duo opted for coordinated looks in the same aqua shade.

The wife of Prince William slipped into a Catherine Walker dress coat, which she styled with a hat by Juliette Botterill.

She completed her look with an Irish Guards regiment brooch and pearl drop earrings, which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.

Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte complemented her mum in a paler aqua outfit with her light brown locks pulled back in a neat braid.

The little royal added a special touch to her outfit with an elegant brooch gifted by her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte was also joined by Prince George and Prince Louis to attend the military parade.

Photo: Getty
Photo: Getty

About Trooping the Colour

Trooping the Colour, which dates back to the reign of King George III in the mid-18th century, also referred to as the King's Birthday Parade.

During the event, the Household Division of the British Army recognizes the sovereign's public birthday with a performance.

Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales with their kids, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive at Buckingham Palace
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's exclusive photos on Trooping the Colour 2025
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
His Majesty will lead the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of his reign on Saturday
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
The Princess of Wales wins internet with her adorable apology to Prince William in viral video
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
King Charles orders last-minute changes to Trooping the Colour ceremony to pay tribute to Air India plane crash victims
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
King Charles set to lead the third Trooping the Colour of His Majesty's reign
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
The King of Britain, Charles III's birthday parade is set to begin in the next few hours
King Charles grants prestigious title to David Beckham in birthday honors list
King Charles grants prestigious title to David Beckham in birthday honors list
David Beckham has been serving as an ambassador for King Charles' King's Foundation since last year
Prince Harry Meghan Markle lose more staffers in major shake-up
Prince Harry Meghan Markle lose more staffers in major shake-up
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four more team members exit
Buckingham Palace lowers Union flags to half-mast in honor of Air India tragedy
Buckingham Palace lowers Union flags to half-mast in honor of Air India tragedy
King Charles and Queen Camilla have also released an official statement following Air India plane crash
Princess Kate shares big news before royal family's key event
Princess Kate shares big news before royal family's key event
The Princess of Wales made an announcement through her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood
Princess Lilibet absent from prominent spot on Royal Family website
Princess Lilibet absent from prominent spot on Royal Family website
The youngest daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, does not have an official page on the Royal Family website