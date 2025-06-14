Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour

Princess Charlotte is taking fashion notes from mum Kate Middleton!
The Princess of Wales and her only daughter stepped out in style at Trooping the Colour 2025, joining King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne and the other British royal family members.
For the annual military display on Saturday, June 14, the mother-daughter duo opted for coordinated looks in the same aqua shade.
The wife of Prince William slipped into a Catherine Walker dress coat, which she styled with a hat by Juliette Botterill.
She completed her look with an Irish Guards regiment brooch and pearl drop earrings, which once belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth.
Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte complemented her mum in a paler aqua outfit with her light brown locks pulled back in a neat braid.
The little royal added a special touch to her outfit with an elegant brooch gifted by her late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte was also joined by Prince George and Prince Louis to attend the military parade.
About Trooping the Colour
Trooping the Colour, which dates back to the reign of King George III in the mid-18th century, also referred to as the King's Birthday Parade.
During the event, the Household Division of the British Army recognizes the sovereign's public birthday with a performance.