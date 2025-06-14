Miley Cyrus' mom Tish gushes over her daughter's romance with Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus' mom Tish Cyrus expressed her feelings about her daughter’s relationship with boyfriend Maxx Morando.
During her conversation on the latest episode of her Sorry We're Cyrus podcast, the 58-year-old matriarch shared her honest opinion about Miley's, 32, Noah's, 25, and Brandi's, 38, partners.
Speaking with guest Harry Jowsey, she discussed, “All my girls are in such super-healthy, amazing relationships.”
Tish went on to say, “I love love and I think that they have been much more cautious in love than I was, and taken longer to make sure it's the right person.”
She shared that said her daughters have made sure “there are no red flags” when it comes to who they are dating.
To note, Miley is currently in a relationship with Maxx Morando, while Noah is engaged to fashion designer Pinkus, and Brandi is dating Matt Southcombe.
Tish Cyrus relationship:
For the unversed, Tish parted ways from Billy Ray Cyrus in 2022 after 28 years of marriage, and their divorce was finalized in 2023.
Soon after the divorce, she tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic in August of the same year.
On the other hand, the country music singer debuted his shock romance with Elizabeth Hurley, 59, in April.
It came over the heel of his short-lived marriage to 36-year-old singer Firerose, which was settled in August 2024.