Royal

King Charles pens sweet note after spectacular Trooping the Colour ceremony

King Charles, Queen Camilla and senior royal family members marked Trooping the Colour on Saturday

  • by Web Desk
  • |


King Charles pens sweet “thank you” note for Military personnel after concluding spectacular Trooping the Colour ceremony.

On Saturday, June 14, the British royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as their three kids, marked Trooping the Colour which is the official birthday of King Charles, which falls on November 14.

After the celebration, King Charles took to his Instagram account to share rare glimpses into the ceremony along with a sweet note.

“A huge thank you to our Military personnel for a truly triumphant Trooping today!” the 76-year-old monarch wrote in the caption.

He continued, “Over 1,000 soldiers, around 200 horses and approximately 300 musicians came together in a display of Military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The King’s official birthday.”

“And what a great way to conclude the celebrations, with a flypast from our friends @RAFRedArrows flying for the first time with a mix of sustainable aviation fuel,” the King Charles office added.

About Trooping the Colour ceremony

The Trooping the Colour ceremony included an inspection of troops on Horse Guards, a parade along the Mall and a Red Arrows flypast over Buckingham Palace, which was watched by the senior members of the family from the balcony.

Prince Louis makes heartwarming plea to George at Trooping The Colour event
Prince Louis makes heartwarming plea to George at Trooping The Colour event
The Prince and Princess of Wales' sons turned heads with their adorable exchange of words
Royal Family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony for Red Arrows Flypast
Royal Family gathers on Buckingham Palace balcony for Red Arrows Flypast
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out on the terrace of the royal residence
Princess Anne makes graceful return to horse riding at Trooping The Colour event
Princess Anne makes graceful return to horse riding at Trooping The Colour event
King Charles’ sister joined by Prince William and Prince Edward in the parade
British Royals pay tribute to Air India crash victims at King’s birthday parade
British Royals pay tribute to Air India crash victims at King’s birthday parade
King Charles and Prince William lead Royal Family’s tribute to Indian plane crash victims with black armbands
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour
Princess Charlotte, Kate Middleton exude Cinderella vibes at Trooping the Colour
Prince George and Prince Louis also joined Princess Charlotte and Kate Middleton to attend the military parade
Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
Trooping the Colour 2025: William, Kate and Royal Family make vibrant arrival
King Charles, Queen Camilla, the Prince and Princess of Wales with their kids, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh arrive at Buckingham Palace
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Prince William exudes courage as he leads Royals on Trooping the Colour 2025
Kensington Palace releases Prince William's exclusive photos on Trooping the Colour 2025
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
King Charles gears for third Trooping the Colour as preparations wrap
His Majesty will lead the third Trooping the Colour ceremony of his reign on Saturday
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
Kate Middleton's sweet apology to Prince William goes viral on TikTok
The Princess of Wales wins internet with her adorable apology to Prince William in viral video
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
Royal Family alters Trooping the Colour at last minute to honour Air India victims
King Charles orders last-minute changes to Trooping the Colour ceremony to pay tribute to Air India plane crash victims
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
Buckingham Palace drops childhood snaps of King Charles' Trooping the Colour debut
King Charles set to lead the third Trooping the Colour of His Majesty's reign
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
King Charles shares surprise video as Trooping the Colour countdown begins
The King of Britain, Charles III's birthday parade is set to begin in the next few hours