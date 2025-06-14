King Charles pens sweet note after spectacular Trooping the Colour ceremony

King Charles pens sweet “thank you” note for Military personnel after concluding spectacular Trooping the Colour ceremony.
On Saturday, June 14, the British royal family, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton as well as their three kids, marked Trooping the Colour which is the official birthday of King Charles, which falls on November 14.
After the celebration, King Charles took to his Instagram account to share rare glimpses into the ceremony along with a sweet note.
“A huge thank you to our Military personnel for a truly triumphant Trooping today!” the 76-year-old monarch wrote in the caption.
He continued, “Over 1,000 soldiers, around 200 horses and approximately 300 musicians came together in a display of Military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark The King’s official birthday.”
“And what a great way to conclude the celebrations, with a flypast from our friends @RAFRedArrows flying for the first time with a mix of sustainable aviation fuel,” the King Charles office added.
About Trooping the Colour ceremony
The Trooping the Colour ceremony included an inspection of troops on Horse Guards, a parade along the Mall and a Red Arrows flypast over Buckingham Palace, which was watched by the senior members of the family from the balcony.