Royal

Prince Louis cheeky Trooping moment with Duchess Sophie leaves fans in stitches

Prince Louis is known for his cheeky and headline-grabbing antics during royal events

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince Louis, who is known for his cheeky and headline-grabbing antics during royal events, has once again brought a dash of humor at Trooping the Colour.

During the celebration, the seven-year-old prince had a cheeky moment with his great-aunt Duchess Sophie, which left royal fans in stitches.

In one of the sweet photos making round on social media, the younger son of Prince William and Kate could be seen playing the Duchess of Edinburgh as they stand in the Major General's office.

Although Duchess Sophie’s head was hidden by Princess Charlotte, it appears that the two royals were pulling silly faces at one another, with Louis's mouth seen wide open as he enjoyed time with his great-aunt.

Fans' reaction

The sweet moment at melted royal watcher’s hearts as they rushed to social media to express their love and laughter.

“I bet she’s pulling a face right back at him! I love how close the families are,” one wrote.

While another added, “That’s the cutest moment from the day — Sophie’s clearly the fun aunt!”

“I love how close The Edinburgh's and Wales' are," the third added.

The fourth commented, "What a shame we can't see her face. I bet she's pulling one at Louis in return to his!"

The fifth gushed, “Prince Louis showing his new teeth.”

Duchess Sophie's kids’ absence

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh’s children, Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17, were absent from this year's Trooping the Colour.

