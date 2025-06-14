Taylor Swift’s sweet interaction with little fan melts hearts: ‘Beautiful soul’

Taylor Swift's heartwarming moment with a young fan is winning hearts online after a video of their sweet interaction went viral.
On June 13, the Look What You Made Me Do singer made a visit to the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood, Fla.
Swift’s fan page posted a video of the Grammys winner’s sweet interaction with a cute patient, which has garnered widespread attention.
In a shared video, Swift can be seen praising young's patient necklace, saying, “you know i love glittery things,” adding, “so this is so cool, these are amazing.”
While the little girl touched the Lover’s crooner hair, Swift said, “Aww, thank you, you are so sweet, she’s my best friend.”
The young patient responded, while hugging her, “i like you Taylor,” Swift added, “I love you too.”
Swift expressed her joy, saying, “I’m so happy that you wanted me to come say hi today and that you invited me in so nicely, you guys were like so sweet, you just came up and hugged me immediately.”
The camera shifted on Swift, sitting on her knees and the little girl standing beside her, the patient said, “I like your lipstick.”,
Swift lovingly replied, “You do thank you so much, I love your necklace, oh thank you so much, you have this pretty dress on today too , i love it oh my god , she’s my best friend.”
The video ended when Swift asked, “Do you want to take a picture together.”
Fans reaction on Taylor Swift’s adorable video:
Shortly after the video went viral, the Swifies flocked to the comment section to shower love on Swift’s sweet gesture.
One fan wrote, “We made the right woman famous y’all.”
Another added, “This woman has the most beautiful soul.”
The third noted, “This melted my heart, I’m in tears.”
Taylor Swift and her beau, Travis Kelce's recent outing marked their return to the spotlight after months of time away.