Paris Jackson shuts down trolls after canceling show to honor Michael Jackson

The 'Let Down' crooner set to observe pop icon, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary this month

  by Web Desk
Paris Jackson has recently called off her musical performance to mark her legendary late father, Michael Jackson's 16th death anniversary.

The 27-year-old model and actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday, June 13, to give a befitting response to the trolls, who began mocking the actress-turned-singer for canceling her upcoming shows.

Paris was scheduled to perform at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on June 25, which she later canceled after realizing her deceased father’s anniversary fell on the same date.

In the viral footages, the hit your knees crooner explained, "So, people are mad again one of the tour dates I’m supposed to be going out on tour with Incubus and Manchester Orchestra happens to be June 25, which is a very negative anniversary for me in my life and my family."

She further bashed at the critics, stating, "So, what I guess I have to explain to these people is that when you’re first of three."

"And you’re not headlining these shows, you don’t pick what date you perform or what time you go on stage to perform, or what city you perform in," the songstress added.

Michael Jackson's death anniversary: 

For those unaware, Michael Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009, at the age of 50, after suffering a severe heart attack caused by a drug overdose.

The pop icon shares Paris Jackson and Prince Jackson with his ex-wife, Debbie Rowe. 

He was also father to Bigi Jackson, whom he welcomed via a surrogate on February 21, 2002. 

