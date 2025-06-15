Kevin Costner gets candid about retirement plans, life goals

Kevin Costner is opening up about life, legacy, and whether retirement is on his mind.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the Hollywood icon reflects on his decades-long career and shares if there’s still anything left on his bucket list.
"I don't even think about retiring, because I'll just move to the next thing that captures my imagination," Costner said.
Further explaining that his "imagination is what determines what I do, not a boss," the Yellowstone star continued, adding, "I think we're all different and we have different things happening for us."
Costner went on to say, "I've felt really lucky in my life. I'd like to think that I worked for all of it, but not everybody can live by the same blueprint.”
Elsewhere in the interview, the Horizon: An American Saga shared about his future plans, saying, "I don’t have those things," adding, "I have that list, [but] I don't refer to it that way. But certainly my eyes and my enthusiasms are wide open and very big."
"I've so enjoyed life and imagining what I can do, what can I be about and what makes a difference," continued Costner.
He added, "Not only to me, but to other people. What just satisfies me?"
To note, Costner has become an important part of the entertainment industry after he made his film debut in Sizzle Beach, U.S.A. (1981).
His notable work includes, The Untouchables (1987), Bull Durham (1988), Field of Dreams (1989), JFK (1991), Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991), The Bodyguard (1992) and A Perfect World (1993).
Costner also helmed and starred in Dances With Wolves (1990), which won him two Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director.