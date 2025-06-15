King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video

King Frederik, Queen Mary and Princess Josephine have melted the hearts of royal fans!
Turning to Instagram on Saturday, June 14, the Royal Family of Denmark shared an adorable video featuring the Monarch, Queen, and their little girl meeting with the locals of Faroe Islands during their official visit.
The heartwarming clip showed the Royals delightfully greeting, meeting, and shaking hands with the fans gathered to get a glimpse of them.
In one of the frames, Frederik and Mary were seen taking part in the traditional Faroese chain dance during a reception hosted at the Royal Ship Danneborg.
It also featured the Royal Couple taking a boat ride and then the King, exuding charm in his navy uniform, on a ship.
Meanwhile, The Minds of 99’s track Sikke En Sang added a celebratory vibe to the already vibrant clip.
Royal fans reaction to the video:
Gushing over Princess Josephine, one fan commented, “My beautiful princess. I love you.”
Another admired, “it's best the royal family embraces it all cares for everyone thanks for letting us watch.”
A third expressed, “The kids are so happy because they both approach people at eye level and cast their magic on them!!”
Meanwhile, one more gushed, “Loving all these pics of this trip.”
Danish Royals visit to Faroe Islands:
King Frederik, Queen Mary, and Princess Josephine began their Faroe Islands visit on June 11, 2025.