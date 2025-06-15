Entertainment

‘The Boys’ star Erin Moriarty confesses about shocking diagnosis

Erin Moriarty reveals she was diagnosed with graves’ disease last month

The Boys actress Erin Moriarty has made a shocking confession about a deadly diagnosis.

She released an official statement on Instagram, sharing about her graves’ disease diagnosis.

The caption of the post read, “Autoimmune disease manifests differently in everybody/every body. Your experience will be different from mine. My experience will be different from yours. Perhaps greatly, perhaps minutely.”

Erin added, “One thing I can say: if I hadn’t chalked it all up to stress and fatigue, I would’ve caught this sooner. A month ago, I was diagnosed with Graves’ disease.”

The Good Father actress admitted that “within 24 hours” of starting treatment, she felt “the light coming back on.”

“It’s been increasing in strength ever since. If yours is dimming, even slightly, go get checked. Don’t ‘suck it up’ and transcend suffering; you deserve to be comfy. Shit’s hard enough as is,” Erin explained.

The American actress also thanked her parents for taking care of her during the challenging time.

About Erin Moriarty’s diagnosis:

Erin Moriarty was diagnosed with Graves disease in May 2025.

As per Mayo Clinic, Graves’ disease is an immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland. It causes the body to make too much thyroid hormone.

