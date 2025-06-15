Royal

Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle's pal

Prince Albert meets Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival

Prince Albert has issued a lengthy statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Sarah Rafferty at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival.

The Prince of Monaco attended the opening ceremony of the star-studded event, where he met the cast of One Chicago, Suits and Teen Wolf.

In the viral picture, Albert can be seen posing with Sarah and the rest of the renowned actors.

After attending the special event, he took to Instagram and shared details of a key royal engagement with Princess Charlene.

The caption read, “Opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the Grimaldi Historic Sites Meetings of Monaco, and presentation of Trophies to Officials. Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene, accompanied by HSH Hereditary Prince Jacques and HSH Princess Gabriella, opened this Saturday.”

It continued, “Created ten years ago, the network of fiefdoms now includes more than 80 local authorities in the French association and around thirty in the Italian association. For this 6th year, three historic sites in the Haute-Loire.”

Prince Albert’s appearance at Monte-Carlo Television Festival:

Prince Albert attended the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival as a patron. The Prince of Monaco will also grace the closing ceremony of the event.

