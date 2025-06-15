Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage

Princess Charlotte holds Queen Elizabeth II’s memory like a jewel upon her heart!
With her heartfelt tribute at the 2025 Trooping the Colour, the 10-year-old Princess displayed her admiration and love for late great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.
During the ceremony, Prince William and Princess Kate’s little girl melted royal fans’ hearts in a cute blue dress with white trim.
However, it was a diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, which caught the attention of eagle-eyed royal fans
The adorable equestrian fashion accessory was gifted to Princess Charlotte by the late Queen just some time before her death in 2022.
This sweet present signified the grandma-granddaughter duo’s mutual admiration and passion for horseback riding.
Charlotte first wore the poignant brooch while attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, on a black coat dress paired with matching leggings and a hat.
Notably, the sentimental accessory originally belonged to Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the Queen Mother, before being passed to the late Queen and then Princess Charlotte.
Trooping the Colour 2025:
The 2025 Trooping the Colour took place in London on Saturday, June 14, and was marked with a vibrant series of celebrations.
During the ceremony, King Charles and the Royal Family also paid tribute to the victims of Air India crash in Ahmedabad by wearing black armbands and observing a minute of silence.