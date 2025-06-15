Royal

Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis melt hearts with moving Father’s Day 2025 post for Prince William

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William

Prince William is surrounded by love this Father’s Day!

To mark the 2025 Father’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s adorable children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – took to their parents’ official Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming message for their loving dad.

Expressing their love for William, the kids penned, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you!”

The loving tribute was signed off with, “G, C & L,” the initials of George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Accompanying the heartfelt caption were two adorable photographs of the future king with his three children, taken on Prince Louis’s 7th birthday last month.

The first snap showed all of them hugging each other with ear-to-ear smiles.

In the second slide, a tender black-and-white photo was shared, featuring the children bursting with laughter as they lie on William in a playful garden moment.

Royal fans react to the heartfelt post:

“Oh my! These pictures are just so beautiful,” gushed a fan.

Another wished, “Gorgeous photos. Happy Father’s Day Prince of Wales!”

Expressing their feelings, a third noted, “aw now that was a nice start to the day, thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures.”

“Aww what a candid click of the children with their dad,” one more stated.

Meanwhile, several others dropped a series of red heart and heart eyes emojis on the sweet post.

Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince Carl Philip makes meaningful gesture after Princess Ines special day
Prince of Sweden touching gesture came just days after he celebrated the Princess Ines christening
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte’s love for late great-grandmother shines in sweet new homage
Princess Charlotte makes late Queen Elizabeth II’s presence felt at 2025 Trooping the Colour with touching tribute
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
King Charles, Queen Camilla take trip down memory lane to mark Father's Day
His Majesty celebrated International Father's Day with Queen Camilla in nostalgic tribute to their fathers on Instagram
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
Prince William ditches military protocol during Trooping the Colour parade
The Prince of Wales participated in the military parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony over the weekend
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert shares major statement after meeting Meghan Markle’s pal
Prince Albert meets Meghan Markle’s 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty at the 64th Monte-Carlo Television Festival
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
King Frederik, Queen Mary leave royal fans awestruck with adorable video
The Danish King and Queen, Frederik X and Mary, drop heartwarming video from their Faroe Islands visit with Princess Josephine
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
King Frederik of Denmark reflects on marriage challenges with Queen Mary
The Danish monarch highlighted the importance of family at recent gala dinner
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe breaks cover after Princess Leonor military update
King Felipe shows off exceptional skills by flying plane at the Air Festival in Murcia
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
Kate Middleton steals spotlight with loving gaze at uniformed Prince William
The Princess of Wales stole the spotlight with a touching moment between her and Prince William
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face major setback after Trooping the Colour snub
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex skipped another Trooping the Colour amid internal tensions with King Charles III
Meghan Markle's former ‘Suits’ co-star joins Prince Albert for key event
Meghan Markle's former ‘Suits’ co-star joins Prince Albert for key event
Meghan Markle starred as Rachel Zane in the hit show, 'Suits'
Why did Lady Louise Windsor not attend Trooping the Colour event?
Why did Lady Louise Windsor not attend Trooping the Colour event?
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward marked the attendance at the ceremonial event of King Charles