Prince George, Charlotte and Louis mark Father’s Day with loving note to William

Prince William is surrounded by love this Father’s Day!
To mark the 2025 Father’s Day, the Prince and Princess of Wales’s adorable children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – took to their parents’ official Instagram handle to pen a heartwarming message for their loving dad.
Expressing their love for William, the kids penned, “Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you!”
The loving tribute was signed off with, “G, C & L,” the initials of George, Charlotte, and Louis.
Accompanying the heartfelt caption were two adorable photographs of the future king with his three children, taken on Prince Louis’s 7th birthday last month.
The first snap showed all of them hugging each other with ear-to-ear smiles.
In the second slide, a tender black-and-white photo was shared, featuring the children bursting with laughter as they lie on William in a playful garden moment.
Royal fans react to the heartfelt post:
“Oh my! These pictures are just so beautiful,” gushed a fan.
Another wished, “Gorgeous photos. Happy Father’s Day Prince of Wales!”
Expressing their feelings, a third noted, “aw now that was a nice start to the day, thank you for sharing these beautiful pictures.”
“Aww what a candid click of the children with their dad,” one more stated.
Meanwhile, several others dropped a series of red heart and heart eyes emojis on the sweet post.