Kensington Palace treats fans with unseen snaps of Prince William and children

Prince William shares three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with wife Kate Middleton

This Sunday brings a special delight for Royal Family fans!

Just a day after Prince William, Princess Kate and their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – melted fans’ hearts with a series of vibrant photographs and videos from the much-anticipated Trooping the Colour ceremony, Kensington Palace delighted followers with an unexpected surprise.

Taking to the official joint Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales on Sunday, June 15, the Palace shared a two-slide post featuring never-before-seen family moments of William with his kids.

The snaps, shared in celebration of the 2025 Father’s Day, showcased the future king and his three children warmly embracing one another as they beamed at the camera.

For the portrait, Prince William wore a blue shirt layered with an olive green sweater and a pair of jeans.

While, Prince George looked as charming as ever in a jeans and checkered shirt paired with a zip-up brown jacket, the adorable Louis smiled from ear to ear as he twinned with his elder brother in a checkered shirt, a green sweater, and jeans.


Meanwhile, the lovely little Princess Charlotte was captured tightly hugging her dad William and younger brother Louis in a green sweater and blue jeans.

In the second slide of the post, the Palace shared a black-and-white photo featuring the father-children group sharing laughter and giggles in a playful garden moment.

Accompanying the post was a special Father’s Day wish, personally penned by George, Charlotte and Louis for their father, Prince William.

“Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L,” read the caption.

Prince William and Kate Middleton:

Prince William tied the knot with Kate Middleton on April 29, 2011, after dating each other for eight years.

The couple has three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

